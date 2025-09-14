All Trojans

Upset-Filled Saturday Sets Stage for New Teams in AP Top 25 Rankings

Will teams like the USC Trojans or Arizona State Sun Devils be ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll after the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 11 South Carolina Gamecocks, and No. 12 Clemson Tigers were all upset? College football top-25 rankings prediction.

Charlie Viehl

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 3 of the college football season was filled with exciting matchups, and No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 11 South Carolina, No. 12 Clemson all suffered upset losses. Will Saturday's chaos make way for any new teams to enter the AP Top 25 Poll?

The USC Trojans have not been ranked in 2025, but after an impressive start, will voters put USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans inside the top-25? Other teams like Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt are expected to be ranked after beating Clemson and South Carolina, respectively.

College football rankings AP Top 25 Poll Clemson Tigers Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets USC Trojans South Carolina Vanderbilt
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) scrambles against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. LSU Tigers
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Oregon Ducks
6. Miami Hurricanes
7. Florida State Seminoles
8. Texas Longhorns
9. Illinois Fighting Illinis
10. Texas A&M Aggies
11. Oklahoma Sooners
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
13. Iowa State Cyclones
14. Ole Miss Rebels
15. Vanderbilt Commodores
16. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
17. Utah Utes
18. Texas Tech Red Raiders
19. Indiana Hoosiers
20. Michigan Wolverines
21. Tennessee Volunteers
22. Auburn Tigers
23. Missouri Tigers
24. Arizona State Sun Devils
25. USC Trojans

Upset-Filled Weekend

Early AP Top 25 Polls can have some volatility as everyone is still figuring out the quality of teams and coaches and how they perform in different environments. For instance, will Notre Dame, Clemson, and South Carolina fall completely out of the top-25?

No. 18 USF lost to No. 5 Miami as the Hurricanes ran away with a ranked with, while No. 15 Tennessee lost to No. 6 Georgia at home in overtime after failing to convert a game-winning field goal attempt. Will Georgia and Miami move even closer to the top of the rankings?

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On the other hand, how far will Tennessee and USF be dropped by AP voters? The No. 7 Texas Longhorns' offense struggled against UTEP, scoring 27 points in the win.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning completed 44 percent of his passes for 114 yards, one touchdown and one interception, adding 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

MORE: Latest Injury Update on USC Trojans Freshman Alex Graham

MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Rocket Into Top-5 National Ranking

MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Eye-Catching Comments On Purdue's Transfers, New Staff

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals What He Looks For When Recruiting Quarterbacks

USC Trojans' Case For Top-25 Ranking

In the Big Ten, No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 Oregon, and No. 9 Illinois all took care of business. The conference also has No. 16 Indiana and No. 17 Michigan ranked, while the Trojans look to join them towards the back half of the top-25.

The final score of USC's win over Purdue might not resemble the blowouts handed out by the Trojans in weeks 1 and 2, but a win's a win. More importantly, the Trojans dealt with a three-hour lightning delay on the road, but Riley and company were able to leave West Lafayett, Indiana, with a win.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the gamee
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

In one of the best plays of the weekend, USC defensive lineman Jamal Jarrett intercepted a deflected pass from Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, and Jarrett returned the interception for a 70-yard touchdown.

Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald had two interceptions of his own while linebacker Eric Gentry also turned heads with two sacks and three tackles for loss. USC's opportunistic defense ended multiple drives for Purdue that were in threatening field position, and the Trojans offense scored 17 points off of the extra possessions.

USC running back Waymond Jordan led all Trojans rushers with 77 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 61 percent of his passes for 282 yards with a rushing touchdown of his own.

Was it enough for USC to be ranked?

As for Arizona State, the Sun Devils started the year at No. 11 in the preseason poll, and AP voters could be eager to rank them again after rebounding from the upset to Mississippi State.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football