USC Athletic Director Reveals Expectations for Clay Helton in 2021

As USC Head Coach Clay Helton heads into his seventh season with the program, many speculate if 2021 be his 'make-or-break' year. Helton has three years remaining on his contract, which was extended in 2018, and is coming off a 5-1 pandemic shortened season.

While USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn is surely aware of fans displeasure with USC failing to make the college football playoff year after year, he stated during media availability on Thursday that categorizing the 2021 season as a 'make-or-break' year wouldn't be accurate.

“We recognize the improvement in the program and all the different things we’re doing,” said Bohn. “Our trajectory is strong.”

Bohn continued by touching on his expectations for Helton and the team this year.

"Well, I think first of all, when you think of championship expectations, it requires championship support. And I believe we've made strides associated with that, and Brandon [Sosna] has been a key part of helping envision that along with Clay," said Bohn.

"So, our expectations are what they've always been. We want to be in the Rose Bowl and being a part of that College Football Playoff. Those are our goals. You think of where we were before the ' 19 season. I mean, we were ranked 47, 48, 49; somewhere right in there, and we ended up 28. The following year, through COVID we were ranked 17 and we ended up 17, and this year we're ranked 15 to start the season. So we're making progress. But we recognize that the expectation and the history is for us to get to the CFP. That's certainly our goal and what we're trying to do. I know that's what these young men are trying to do."

USC ranks at No. 15 overall in the AP Top 25 preseason poll leading up to their season opener against San Jose State.

"I'm very proud of the progress that we have made," said Bohn. "I'm looking forward to September 4."

-----

You may also like:

Clay Helton Named The 'Ultimate Survivor' in CFB

USC Football Announces Team Captains for 2021 Season

CB Chris Steele Talks NFL Goals and 2021 Season

Alijah Vera-Tucker Predicted to Make NFL Debut Soon

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter