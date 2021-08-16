USC Earns High Ranking in Top 25 AP Poll

The Associated Press ranked five Pac-12 teams in their Top 25.

The Associated Press released it's pre-season poll, and the USC Trojans found themselves ranked fairly high ahead of the 2021 college football season. Five Pac-12 teams graced the Top-25, Oregon ranking at No. 11, USC at No. 15, Washington at No. 20, Utah at No. 24 and Arizona State at No. 25.

#1. Alabama

#2. Oklahoma

#3. Clemson

#4. Ohio State

#5. Georgia

#6. Texas A & M

#7. Iowa State

#8. Cincinnati

#9. Notre Dame

#10. North Carolina

#11. Oregon

#12. Wisconsin

#13. Florida

#14. Miami

#15. USC

#16. LSU

#17. Indiana

#18. Iowa

#19. Penn State

#20. Washington

#21. Texas

#22. Costal Carolina

#23. Louisiana Lafayette

#24. Utah

#25. Arizona State

This years ranking is a jump from the 2020 preseason poll, as the Trojans finished No. 17 overall. Following USC's 5-1 record last season, they finished the year with a No. 21 overall ranking.

The Trojans are geared up for a big year ahead, led by third-year QB Kedon Slovis. Star wideout Drake London looks to lead on offense this season, while linebacker Drake Jackson is poised to dominate the defense. USC also added some new faces to their roster, including No. 1 overall recruit Korey Foreman, LB Raejson Davis, QB Jaxson Dart, QB Miller Moss and CB Ceyair Wright.

