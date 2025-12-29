USC Coach Gains Momentum For Big 12 Defensive Coordinator Job

One of the first coaches that USC Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley hired was Shaun Nua. The then-Michigan defensive line coach came to the Trojans to coach the same position in 2022. He's helped USC produce two draft picks and several all-conference players along the defensive line.

Nua's work with the Trojans hasn't gone unnoticed. BYU, who is expecting an opening soon with Jay Hill reportedly off to Michigan, will be in the market for a new defensive coordinator. Nua, an alum of BYU, could be target for the Cougars' expected defensive coordinator opening.

One To Watch

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reported that Nua could be a name to watch in the Cougars' defensive coordinator opening. With the success that BYU has had over the past couple of seasons, the job will be highly coveted. BYU coach Kalani Sitake has the resources to get who he wants.

If the job was offered to Nua, it would be hard to pass up. Both from a career and financial standpoint. Going from a positional coach to coordinator will include a pay raise, but more importantly it would allow Nua to take charge of the entire defensive unit.

Interestingly enough, Nua's only stint as a defensive coordinator was during 2023, when he filled in as the interim after Alex Grinch was fired.

Potential Impact Of Nua's Loss

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Nua does indeed end up as BYU's next defensive coordinator, it would be a sizable blow to the Trojans. Not only has Nua done a good job of developing players, but he plays a big part in USC's recruiting effort for both sides of the ball.

In USC's 2026 recruiting class alone, Nua was credited with landing the commitments of four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga and four-star edge rusher Luke Wafle. The latter has the opportunity to make an impact as a true freshman and is arguably the best defensive signee in USC's class.

The Trojans have a large disposal of resources themselves and could land a top defensive line coach to try lessen the impact of Nua's departure, but make no mistake. his absence will be felt throughout the program.

MORE: What TCU Is Saying About USC’s Offense Before Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Defensive Back Clarifies Injury Status Ahead Of Alamo Bowl

MORE: USC Trojans Breakout Candidates Following NFL Draft, Transfer Portal Departures

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Defensive Staff Exodus?

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. | Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si

Nua isn't the only USC defensive coach that is garnerning attention from other programs.

D'Anton Lynn, the Trojans' defensive coordinator, has been the subject of Penn State's defensive coordinator search this offseason and was a candidate for the job last offseason too.

During an Alamo Bowl media availability, Lynn declined to comment on the reports tying him to Penn State and instead focused his attention on the game at hand vs. TCU.

It's been a hectic coaching carousel cycle already and things could get even more haywire if the Trojans have to replace multiple key pieces of their defensive coaching staff.

Recommended Articles