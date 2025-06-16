USC Trojans Re-Establish Polynesian Recruiting Pipeline: Talanoa Ili, Keenyi Pepe, Simote Katoanga
After finishing outside of the top 10 in recruiting for the 2024 and 2025 cycles, the USC Trojans needed a complete overhaul in their approach.
One point of emphasis in the 2026 cycle was re-establishing the Polynesian pipeline.
USC has a rich history of great Polynesian players, producing players such as Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and safety Troy Polamalu. Former linebacker Rey Maualuga was a three-time First Team All-Pac-12 selection, unanimous All-American and Chuck Bednarik Award winner in the 2000s.
Former safety Talanoa Hufanga was a consensus All-American in 2020, before he became an All-Pro with the San Francisco 49ers. Former defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu was a unanimous All-American in 2022. Both players were named to the Polynesian Football Player of the Year in their final year at Southern Cal.
But as of late, USC had been losing several recruiting battles for top Polynesian talent to programs such as Alabama, Oregon and Washington.
Similar to the Trojans' recruiting struggles in Southern California, all of that appears to be a thing of the past under general manager Chad Bowden.
USC received a big commitment on Father’s Day Sunday when they landed Kahuku (Hawaii) four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. The former Orange Lutheran (Calif.) standout will head home to Southern California and join an impressive group of Polynesian players in the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class.
Oregon had been considered the early favorites to land Ili, but after a visit to campus for Junior Day in early February, his recruitment began to shift in the direction of his hometown school. Junior Day provided recruits the first opportunity to be around Bowden, who was hired on Jan. 24 and see the new vision for the program.
Linebacker coach Rob Ryan and defensive ends coach Shaun Nua were Ili’s primary recruiters during his recruitment. They made sure he and his family felt like a priority during the process. Ryan and Nua both traveled to Hawaii twice in May.
Aaron Amaama (Coach Dogg), who serves as USC’s director of high school recruiting relations played a crucial role in Ili’s recruitment, highlighting the Trojans elite personnel staff. He remained in constant communication with Ili.
Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga got everything started when announced his pledge on Feb. 23 and from there, put on his recruiting hat to bring other blue-chip Polynesian players to Los Angeles.
St. Francis (Calif.) three-star IOL John Fifita committed on March 10 and the very next day, USC landed another commitment from Corner Canyon (Calif.) four-star IOL Esun Tafa, who had decommitted from Washington the month prior.
The Trojans were able to flip Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Tomuhini Topui from Oregon on April 1, restoring its pipeline with the national powerhouse in the process.
And then came IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, who chose USC over offers from Georgia, Miami and Florida. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle was born and raised in Southern California. His older brother, Kobe Pepe, is a redshirt senior defensive lineman for the Trojans.
USC has been on a heater on the trail and hold 29 commitments in the 2026 class and boast the No. 1 ranked recruiting class according to every outlet.