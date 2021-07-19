USC Football Three Players To Watch: Offense

These players could become MEGA stars for the Trojans in 2021.

The 2021 football season is right around the corner which means we're taking a look at which players are projected to dominate the Pac-12 conference this year. The USC Trojans have plenty of talent, but these offensive weapons could be poised for big seasons this fall.

No. 1 - Quarterback - Kedon Slovis

Kedon Slovis burst onto the scene as a freshman and completely dominated back in 2019. He finished his freshman campaign with a No. 3 ranking nationally for completion percentage [71.9%] and high hopes for the future. Despite having a 'sophomore slump' in 2020, the gunslinger is projected return in 2021 better than ever.

Last season, Slovis threw for 1,921 yards in six games along with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has thrown for 459-of-656 passes for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career at USC.

[READ: How Draft-able is Kedon Slovis?]

The Arizona native has already started making Heisman and 2022 NFL Draft headlines, however the his fate in both arenas will highly depend on his junior campaign.

USA TODAY

No. 2 - Wide Receiver - Drake London

Drake London returns for his junior season as one of the Trojans greatest offensive weapons. The wideout currently sits at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds, and is a logistical nightmare for any defensive coordinator.

Why? Because of his size, strength, and ball handling skills.

London has displayed some of the best hands in the country during his two years with the program. He runs with power and displays tremendous ball security. In fact, last season London didn’t drop a single pass. In his two years at USC he has amassed 72 receptions for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns.

[READ MORE: Drake London Poised for 'Monstrous Season' with USC]

With the departure of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns for the NFL, the door is wide open for London to become a breakout star.

USA TODAY

No. 3 - Running Back - Keaontay Ingram

Keaontay Ingram has yet to rush for any yards at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but his upside and potential is tremendous. The Texas transfer heads into the 2021 season as a new member on the Trojans roster.

He has already been named one of the top transfers at his position. Rivals reporter Mike Farrell writes, "Ingram left Texas showing quite a bit of promise as a tough runner. USC had a huge need for running backs so this is a great fit."

USA TODAY

The fourth-year tailback brings veteran experience to the table, after spending three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. He has played in 32 games with 18 starts and last season carried the ball 53 times for 250 yards with one touchdown.

The loss of former Trojans' Markese Stepp and Stephen Carr, opens up space for Ingram to come in and compete for a starting spot. USC is always trying to improve their run game, and Ingram could play an integral role in helping achieve that goal this season.

