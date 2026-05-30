USC Freshman Talanoa Ili Turns Heads In Practice For Major Reason

Nobody has worn the coveted No. 55 jersey at linebacker for the USC Trojans since Lamar Dawson in 2015. The “55 club” is a prestigious honor in the program that is earned.

Established by the late great Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau with the Trojans in the late 1980s, the number was passed down to Willie McGinest, an All-American and key fixture of the New England Patriots dynasty in the 2000s. Chris Claiborne was a unanimous All-American and Butkus Award winner, presented annually to the best linebacker in college football, in 1998 wearing the number. While Keith Rivers was an All-American in 2007.

Talanoa Ili Turns Heads in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

It’s been more than decade since anyone has been able to carry on the tradition, but the Trojans signed a strong candidate in the 2026 cycle to revive it, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili.

Ili started as a freshman at Orange Lutheran (Calif.) and faced elite competition playing in the Trinity League. Last season, Ili played his senior season on the islands for Kahuku (Hawaii).

The local product is one of the prized recruits in USC’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Trojans fended off a pair of West Coast schools in Oregon and UCLA to land the No. 97 overall prospect and No. 7 linebacker according to 247Sports. Ili was one of nine top 100 prospects Southern Cal signed.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Ili has an elite blend of size and athleticism with his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame. He could easily add another five or so pounds this summer under strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll. Ili possesses the physical traits to play the traditional off-ball linebacker role or rush the passer. His versatility immediately caught the attention of new linebackers coach Mike Ekeler this spring.

“He can move around a lot. He is extremely talented and super instinctive. There’s nothing I don’t like about that guy,” Ekeler said.

Ili was one of several freshmen stand outs this spring. He is competing to be a key depth piece this fall behind junior Desman Stephens and redshirt sophomore Jadyn Walker. At the very least, Ili is a player that could make an impact on special teams as a true freshman.

Post-Spring Linebacker Depth Outlook

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

Redshirt sophomore Elijah Newby and redshirt junior Ta’Mere Robinson both saw action in all 13 games last season as primarily special teams contributors and key reserves.

Newby, a former four-star recruit in the 2024 cycle, is a player that has benefited greatly working under Carroll and noticeably added muscle in the spring. Robinson, a former Penn State transfer, missed most of the spring with an injury.

Washington transfer Deven Bryant was the lone linebacker the Trojans signed in the portal. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product returns home to Southern California after finishing third on the team in tackles for the Huskies last season.

In addition to Ili, USC signed four-star Shaun Scott, who is one of four freshmen from Mater Dei (Calif.), and three-star Taylor Johnson. Scott could certainly be a key special teams contributor in the fall, while Johnson is more of developmental player that could make an impact in the future.

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