September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Urban Meyer: 'No Chance' on Taking USC Job

Sorry USC fans, Urban Meyer isn't interested.
Author:

The recent firing of USC head coach Clay Helton has started the search for one of the most coveted head coaching positions in all of college football. 

While several names have been thrown around including Penn State head coach James Franklin and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, many Trojan fans are set on one name, and one name only, Urban Meyer

Meyer, had a tremendous career in the collegiate space and now enters his first NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite getting off to a rocky start losing to the Houston Texans in Week 1, Meyer remains firmly committed to the team. 

During Wednesday's press conference, Meyer shut down any USC rumors and preached his commitment to the Jaguars organization.

“There’s no chance,” Meyer said. “I’m here and committed to try to build an organization.”

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd also tweeted that Meyer's wife, Shelly Meyer said there was "no chance" of the family moving out to Southern California. 

"I made two calls yesterday afternoon on Urban Meyer to SC rumors. An NFL GM w insight said “No chance” and someone close to Urban’s wife Shelly said “No chance”. This morning Urban also said “No chance”. So I’m going w no chance.

For now, it looks like Mike Bohn will have to look elsewhere for the next leader of the Men of Troy.

-----

Recommended Articles

More USC & Clay Helton News...

Chiefs OC Could Emerge as Top USC Head Coach Candidate

USC Players 'In Tears' Over Clay Helton News

Clay Helton Fired, O.J. Simpson Reacts

Donte Williams Labeled 'Legitimate Candidate' for USC Head Coach

USC Fires Clay Helton: Read Mike Bohn's Statement HERE

USC 22' Commit Devin Brown Reveals Thoughts on Clay Helton Firing

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

-----

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

USATSI_16649898
Football

Urban Meyer: 'No Chance' on Taking USC Job

Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 11.54.42 PM
Football

USC AD Reveals Why Donte Williams Was Named Interim HC Over Coordinators

USATSI_15308994
Football

USC AD Mike Bohn on Firing Clay Helton: 'A Change Was Needed'

USATSI_15544183
Football

NFL Coach Could 'Emerge' as USC Head Coach Candidate

USATSI_16462771
Football

Report: USC Football Players in 'Tears' Over Clay Helton Firing News

USATSI_15308056
Football

Clay Helton Fired By USC, O.J. Simpson Reacts

donte_williams_111120-USC-FB-PRACTICE-MCGILLEN-1268-scaled-e1605245208724
Football

Donte Williams Named 'Legitimate Candidate' for USC Head Coach Vacancy

Screen Shot 2021-09-13 at 4.55.00 PM
Football

USC Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing