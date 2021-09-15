Urban Meyer: 'No Chance' on Taking USC Job

The recent firing of USC head coach Clay Helton has started the search for one of the most coveted head coaching positions in all of college football.

While several names have been thrown around including Penn State head coach James Franklin and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, many Trojan fans are set on one name, and one name only, Urban Meyer.

Meyer, had a tremendous career in the collegiate space and now enters his first NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite getting off to a rocky start losing to the Houston Texans in Week 1, Meyer remains firmly committed to the team.

During Wednesday's press conference, Meyer shut down any USC rumors and preached his commitment to the Jaguars organization.

“There’s no chance,” Meyer said. “I’m here and committed to try to build an organization.”

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd also tweeted that Meyer's wife, Shelly Meyer said there was "no chance" of the family moving out to Southern California.

"I made two calls yesterday afternoon on Urban Meyer to SC rumors. An NFL GM w insight said “No chance” and someone close to Urban’s wife Shelly said “No chance”. This morning Urban also said “No chance”. So I’m going w no chance."

For now, it looks like Mike Bohn will have to look elsewhere for the next leader of the Men of Troy.

