USC Hiring Mike Ekeler From Nebraska Says Something Big About the Program

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans moved quickly this offseason to address persistent special teams issues, hiring veteran coordinator Mike Ekeler to rebuild a unit that ranked among the Big Ten’s worst in return production and coverage during the 2025 season.

Ekeler comes to USC after a one-year stint at Nebraska and arrives as a 2025 Broyles Award nominee, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach, a resume marker that underscores his ability to deliver fast improvement and sustainable results.

Why USC Made the Move

USC’s special teams unit simply wasn’t competitive in Big Ten play this season. The Trojans finished second-worst in the conference in kick return average (16.7 yards), produced the worst long return (25 yards), and totaled just 89 punt return yards all season ranking fifth-worst in the league.

The breakdowns weren’t limited to field position either. Momentum-swinging plays, including a 100-yard kickoff return by former Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price and an 85-yard punt return by Oregon Ducks senior wide receiver Malik Benson, directly altered outcomes in losses USC never recovered from.

Although these are moments that the Trojans can't get back, it is imperative that they address the third phase of the ball with how costly it was for them this season. The Trojans lost by an average of nine points in their three regular season losses, two of them being those games against Notre Dame and Oregon that were lost in part due to those special team blunders. That's why Ekeler became a priority hire.

It also helps that this is not Ekeler's first stop at USC. He coached linebackers for the Trojans in 2013 and has prior defensive experience dating back to his time as Nebraska’s outside linebackers coach from 2008-10. His tenure with the program predates Lincoln Riley, but his familiarity should hopefully help him with fitting in quickly.

Ekeler’s Track Record Is Built on Immediate Turnarounds

At Nebraska, Ekeler wasted no time reshaping the unit. The Huskers blocked three kicks, tied for ninth nationally, and did not allow a single blocked punt or field goal all season. Their return production jumped sharply, highlighted by Kenneth Williams, who led the Big Ten at 32.9 yards per kick return and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors under Ekeler’s guidance.

Punt returns followed the same pattern. Nebraska improved from 4.9 yards per return to 13.6, with Jacory Barney Jr. averaging 12.3 yards per return, 13th nationally and producing the program’s most punt return yards since 2014.

Ekeler also rebuilt the specialist room. Cal transfer Kyle Cunanan went 16-of-19 on field goals, including a career-long 52-yarder, while rugby-style punting from freshman punter Archie Wilson pinned 12 kicks inside the 20.

Before Lincoln, Ekeler spent four seasons at Tennessee Volunteers, where consistency became the calling card. Tennessee ranked first or second in the SEC in punt return average in all four seasons, averaging 15.7 yards per return in 2024 and 16.5 in 2022. Over that span, the Volunteers’ 13.9-yard cumulative average led the nation.

With that kind of track record, the Trojans are hoping to get an early return on investment as they look ahead to brutal conference schedule in 2026 that includes the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers, the re-tooled Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks.

USC Players Poised to Benefit

USC enters 2026 needing new return answers with Makai Lemon off to the NFL. One name to watch immediately is incoming four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley.

Mosley arrives with rare versatility. Over four varsity seasons at Santa Margarita, he produced as a receiver, runner, and returner, setting a school record with 217 career receptions while earning state, section, and national honors. He averaged 33.7 yards per punt return as a junior, showed vision in limited return opportunities as a senior, and thrived in space against elite competition.

With Ekeler’s history of maximizing multi-tool athletes, Mosley profiles as exactly the type of returner USC has lacked. Meanwhile, freshman kicker Ryon Sayeri gives Ekeler a strong foundation to build on. Sayeri set a USC single-season scoring record (111 points) in 2025, went 21-of-25 on field goals, was perfect from 40-49 yards, and hit from 54. Under Ekeler this consistency could become a reliable weapon.

For a USC program that clearly needed an upgrade in the special teams department this has a chance to be a home run hire if they get the same return that Ekeler produced in his previous stops. If those improvements translates, the Trojans' special teams unit may quickly rise into one of the best in the country by as soon as next season.