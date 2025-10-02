USC's Jayden Maiava Pushing Fernando Mendoza In New Quarterback Ranking
The USC Trojans have been dealt their first loss after a heartbreaking 34-32 loss to No. 22 Illinois on the road.
A list of takeaways were made from the results – from excessive penalties to defensive mistakes, the Trojans 34 points allowed were the most all season.
Although the offense was not the best either, with a fumble recovered by Illinois early in the first half, USC’s weapons stood tall, especially quarterback Jayden Maiava.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava Still Performs At A High Level
Despite their first loss of the season, Maiava’s individual performance was impressive.
Maiava’s been one of the most consistent pieces to USC’s offense, standing tall with 1,587 passing yards, which leads the Big Ten.
In Bleacher Report analysts’ Joel Reuter week 5 quarterback report, Maiava’s individual performance was recognized.
Reuter rated the top 20 quarterbacks from the weekend, where Maiava was slated second.
- Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
- Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
- Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
- Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
- Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs
- Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils
- Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears
- Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers
- Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
- Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies
- Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks
- Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
- Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
- Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Devon Dampier, Utah Utes
Against the Fighting Illini, Maiava threw for 364 passing yards, 30 of 43 passing and two touchdowns. Maiava also threw his first interception this season.
The consistency Maiava brings to each game dates back to week 1, when he threw for 295 passing yards, 15 of 18 passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing.
His best performance thus far came from their Georgia Southern win, where he threw for 412 passing yards, 16 of 24 passing and two passing touchdowns.
The statistics have lived up to his offseason hype, after Trojan fans directed their faith towards his starting quarterback campaign, after his 3-1 record as starting quarterback last year.
What to Expect From Maiava For Rest of Season
Reuter sees Maiava as one of the most efficient and elite quarterbacks in the nation after week 5, even after the loss.
The loss against Illinois was the start of their three-game ranked stretch, moving onto No. 20 Michigan on USC’s home turf after the bye weekend.
Throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 15 total touchdowns and one interception speaks to his production under coach Lincoln Riley all season – he’s molding into an elite Big Ten quarterback curated by Riley.
Especially his No. 2 ranking, the loss did not mean Maiava’s individual performance was poor. Against the Fighting Illini, Maiava threw for 364 yards, 30 of 43 passing and two touchdowns.
Entering their next game against the Wolverines, Maiava faces a talented Michigan defense. The Wolverines have allowed just 17.75 points per game and forced eight turnovers.
On the road at Notre Dame, coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have found their footing following their 56-13 win over Arkansas.
Against Notre Dame, Maiava has a chance to take advantage of a defense that allowed 98 points in their first three two games, and could make for a shootout against Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.
Maiava has been the answer to USC’s successful attack this season, and has proven the Trojans can compete in the Big Ten after the underwhelming 2024 season.