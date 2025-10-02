All Trojans

USC's Jayden Maiava Pushing Fernando Mendoza In New Quarterback Ranking

The USC Trojans enter their first bye week after a tough 34-32 loss to No. 22 Illinois. Despite the loss, quarterback Jayden Maiava has remained steady, keeping his name in the conversation as one of the nation’s most efficient passers.

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have been dealt their first loss after a heartbreaking 34-32 loss to No. 22 Illinois on the road. 

A list of takeaways were made from the results – from excessive penalties to defensive mistakes, the Trojans 34 points allowed were the most all season. 

Although the offense was not the best either, with a fumble recovered by Illinois early in the first half, USC’s weapons stood tall, especially quarterback Jayden Maiava. 

Quarterback Jayden Maiava Still Performs At A High Level

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite their first loss of the season, Maiava’s individual performance was impressive. 

Maiava’s been one of the most consistent pieces to USC’s offense, standing tall with 1,587 passing yards, which leads the Big Ten. 

In Bleacher Report analysts’ Joel Reuter week 5 quarterback report, Maiava’s individual performance was recognized.

Reuter rated the top 20 quarterbacks from the weekend, where Maiava was slated second. 

  1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers
  2. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans
  3. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks
  4. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Volunteers
  5. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores
  6. Josh Hoover, TCU Horned Frogs
  7. Darian Mensah, Duke Blue Devils
  8. Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
  9. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears
  10. Beau Pribula, Missouri Tigers
  11. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes
  12. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide
  13. Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies
  14. Taylen Green, Arkansas Razorbacks
  15. Jalon Daniels, Kansas Jayhawks
  16. Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
  17. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies
  18. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
  19. Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  20. Devon Dampier, Utah Utes

Against the Fighting Illini, Maiava threw for 364 passing yards, 30 of 43 passing and two touchdowns. Maiava also threw his first interception this season. 

The consistency Maiava brings to each game dates back to week 1, when he threw for 295 passing yards, 15 of 18 passing, two passing touchdowns and one rushing. 

His best performance thus far came from their Georgia Southern win, where he threw for 412 passing yards, 16 of 24 passing and two passing touchdowns.

The statistics have lived up to his offseason hype, after Trojan fans directed their faith towards his starting quarterback campaign, after his 3-1 record as starting quarterback last year. 

What to Expect From Maiava For Rest of Season

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Reuter sees Maiava as one of the most efficient and elite quarterbacks in the nation after week 5, even after the loss. 

The loss against Illinois was the start of their three-game ranked stretch, moving onto No. 20 Michigan on USC’s home turf after the bye weekend. 

Throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 15 total touchdowns and one interception speaks to his production under coach Lincoln Riley all season – he’s molding into an elite Big Ten quarterback curated by Riley. 

Especially his No. 2 ranking, the loss did not mean Maiava’s individual performance was poor. Against the Fighting Illini, Maiava threw for 364 yards, 30 of 43 passing and two touchdowns. 

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Entering their next game against the Wolverines, Maiava faces a talented Michigan defense. The Wolverines have allowed just 17.75 points per game and forced eight turnovers. 

On the road at Notre Dame, coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish have found their footing following their 56-13 win over Arkansas.

Against Notre Dame, Maiava has a chance to take advantage of a defense that allowed 98 points in their first three two games, and could make for a shootout against Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr. 

Maiava has been the answer to USC’s successful attack this season, and has proven the Trojans can compete in the Big Ten after the underwhelming 2024 season. 

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

