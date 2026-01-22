USC’s Lincoln Riley Is Getting Compared to This NFL Coach

Lincoln Riley in entering his fifth year as coach of the USC Trojans. There have been mixed results. USC has an overall record of 35-18 under Riley. The offense has consistently been one of the best in the country, but in critical times the team as a whole has not been able to get it done.

Sportcaster Colin Cowherd compared Riley to current Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Matt LaFleur Comparison

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur is shown during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, January 4, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley was hired by the USC Trojans after the 2021 season. Riley’s offenses have been humming and he has got the most out of nearly all the quarterbacks he’s had. Despite this, USC has not been able to quite figure out the other sides of the ball.

Cowherd and guest Tyler Dunne were on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast” where they talked about the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur following their playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

LaFleur has been the coach in Green Bay since 2019. The Packers haven’t had an issue getting to the playoffs as they have done so in six of LaFleur’s seven seasons. However, they have yet to make a Super Bowl and haven’t been to the NFC Championship since LaFleur’s second season as coach in 2020.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur yells at quarterback Malik Willis after a fumble during the second quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Images

Even with high level quarterback play they have had, the Packers have been unable to make a deep playoff run. Cowherd sees some of Lincoln Riley in LaFleur.

“I’ve said this about Lincoln Riley. I know he’s smart. USC leads the nation in offense regularly. I know he knows his side of the ball,” Cowherd said. “I’ve compared Lincoln Riley and Matt LaFluer. I know they’re good and I know they’re smart. And they know quarterbacks and offense. I don’t know if either is a great culture creator.”

Cowherd also went on to say that when he thinks of other head coaches in the NFL like Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, and Dan Campbell, he can "see" the culture. He can't with a coach like LaFleur.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that both LaFleur and Riley are both very good with offensive schemes and with their quarterbacks. LaFleur has done it with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and even Malik Willis in his limited action. Riley has coached three different Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams. Furthermore, current USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has dramatically improved under Riley.

The question that both Packers and USC fans are wondering is if their coach is bringing more to the table than just that.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Year Five for Lincoln Riley at USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2026 is a massive year for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. USC is coming off a 9-4 2025 season, which was an improvement from the previous two years. Riley will getting his quarterback Jayden Maiava back for another season and the Trojans just landed the top recruiting class in the country.

The time is now for USC. They have yet to make a College Football Playoff and that should be the goal in 2026. The program needs to take that next step.