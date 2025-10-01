USC 's Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Update On Starting Center Kilian O’Connor
The USC Trojans were dealt two bad hands last weekend – their first loss of the season to No. 22 Illinois, and now without starting center Kilian O’Connor for multiple weeks.
O’Connor has been one of the most reliable centers for the Trojans offensive lines, emerging as a clear leader from the walk-on he started out as.
While the Trojans are without O’Connor for, what it looks and sounds like, two games, who’s up next to fill O’Connor’s shoes while he recovers?
Kilian O’Connor Out for Two Games With Knee Injury
Coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media after Tuesday’s practice, and shared important news following the status of O’Connor in the upcoming weeks.
“Kilian will for sure miss these next two. I think (there’s) a possibility to get him back after that,” Riley said after Tuesday’s practice.
During the second quarter, O’Connor went down with what appeared to be a left-knee injury, and was taken off the field to evaluate the lower body injury. Later on, O’Connor returned to the sidelines on crutches in street clothes.
O’Connor has been the Trojans go-to for leadership and offensive line strength this season, lining up in between left guard Tobias Raymond and right guard Alani Noa.
Last season, O’Connor appeared in nine games at center for the Trojans, including one start in their 35-31 win over Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl. This season, O’Connor has started all five games.
The redshirt senior from Ladera Ranch, California has pulled his weight on the offensive line, allowing ample opportunities for the running back room to take off and gain yardage from pockets.
Center J’Onre Reed Next Man Up
Backup center J’Onre Reed stepped in and got the job done, despite the Trojans loss.
J’Onre is a transfer center previously from Syracuse, where he started 27 games for the Orange.
Riley commented on Reed’s performance after O’Connor went down, and highlighted his strength and his readiness to compete, despite a couple of mistakes.
“He did a pretty good job. He came in and operated us pretty well. It was good to get him some reps. He's played a lot of ball and you could tell a little bit once he got in there,” Riley said. “He made a couple of a couple of mistakes, but all in all, we still moved the ball really well. He was already getting a lot of reps, but obviously now is a chance to pump a lot of reps into him and really get him ready.”
Raymond also commented on Reed’s performance against the Fighting Illini, and was impressed with his communication and confidence after O’Connor’s injury.
“He did a good job, he came out and played pretty confidently. When he came, we tried to emphasize that things are going to switch up,” Raymond said after Tuesday’s practice. “(Communication) was kind of our goal from the beginning from practice that week, and I think everything went pretty smoothly.”
Reed will start at center after the Trojans bye weekend against the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11.