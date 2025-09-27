USC Trojans' Starting Offensive Lineman Ruled Out with Injury vs. Illinois
The No. 21 USC Trojans are taking on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini in week 5 of the college football season. The Trojans are on upset alert, down 17-10 in the third quarter in a tight matchup against Illinois.
In the second quarter of the game, USC's starting starting center Kilian O’Connor was seen down on the field. It appeared to be his left knee, and he was visibly in pain as the refs called an injury timeout.
Although O’Connor was able to walk off the field, as the team entered the second half, O’Connor was seen wearing a knee brace and using crutches. O’Connor was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Impact of O’Connor Injury
With O’Connor exiting the game, in his place is center J’Onre Reed. Reed may not be the starting center with the USC Trojans, but he has started in 25 games with the Syracuse Orange.
One of the most challenging aspects of having a new offensive lineman enter the game is communication. USC had a big play which could have been a 75-yard touchdown reception, but Reed was penalized for being too far downfield, ultimately calling back the touchdown.
On top of losing O'Connor, the Trojans are already without their left tackle, Elijah Paige. Paige exited last week’s matchup against Michigan State late in the second quarter, and despite being questionable to enter the game, Paige was ruled out.
USC has had one of the most balanced offenses in college football, but the run game has stood out immensely. While the Trojans have a talented running back core, it could be harder to get the ground game going without the team’s starting blockers on the field.
If the run game does get shut down, there will be more pressure on quarterback Jayden Maiava to make the needed plays to help the offense drive down the field.
USC losing two starting offensive linemen is a tough blow for the Trojans against a ranked Big Ten opponent.
Back and Forth Matchup
It has been a back-and-forth game between USC and Illinois, with both offenses showing off. Illinois has the lead after USC fumbled the ball on its first offensive drive. With Illinois in the lead at halftime, the USC Trojans have had to play catch-up, a position they have not been in this season.
USC's defense made a big goal-line stop, with freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart coming out with a fumble recovery. The play led to USC kicking a field goal to make it a four-point game to close out the half.
In addition to Paige and O’Connor, the Trojans are also missing star safety Kamari Ramsey, who has been dealing with an illness. While wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has not been officially ruled out, he is significantly limited. With key players out for the Trojans, USC and coach Lincoln Riley are facing much adversity and will need the entire team to step up to defeat Illinois.
Between the injuries, it being an away game, and an early kickoff, there is pressure on the USC Trojans to step up against the Illinois Fighting Illini.