USC's Lincoln Riley Hit Quarterback Jackpot with Jayden Maiava and True Freshman
In the USC Trojans two wins with 132 points scored, the production of both offense and defense has impressed many.
What USC is, uniquely, given are two solid quarterbacks that both make reliable options on the field: quarterback Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet.
College Football Analysts Weigh In: Maiava or Longstreet?
Maiava has carried the Trojans offense to a pair of dominant performances that speak towards a successful season ahead, with the numbers speaking for themselves.
Through both games, Maiava leads the conference with 707 passing yards, leading elite quarterbacks like Oregon Duck's Dante Moore, Illinois's Luke Altmyer and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.
NBC Sports analyst Matt Cassel shares why Maiava is a reliable starting quarterback for coach Lincoln Riley.
"I think Maiava proved enough last year, particularly in that bowl game late in the year, that he can play at a high level," Cassel said on an episode of Cofield and Company. "I think a full year of being the starter, and knowing you're the starter and not splitting reps in camp. Because of his skillset, his dual threat ability, that will help this offensive unit as well."
Cassel also played quarterback for the Trojans from 2001-2004, where he was backup to Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. Cassel declared for the 2005 NFL Draft where he was selected in the seventh round by the New England Patriots.
In Maiava's first two games of the season, he recorded 707 passing yards, 31 of 42 passes and six touchdowns, a strong start for Maiava who's starting quarterback role showed notable strides at the end of last season.
Maiava is the Standard, is Longstreet the Future?
If there was one notable takeaway from Riley's successful transfer portal class, it was that he did not seek out a starting quarterback.
Riley's belief in Maiava started in last season's Nebraska game, when Maiava earned his first start and led the team to a 28-20 win.
Since Maiava has shaped and molded into the Trojan offense, Riley's made it clear that his confidence on the field, and his rising leadership role, has only benefitted the team.
“He did a great job taking over, but I think this guy sitting here today is a much different player than he was at that point last year,” Riley told analyst Jim Rome. “I think confidence in the system, I think, you know, knowing his teammates. I think impacting the team from a leadership standpoint.”
What Cassel also mentioned was Riley's decision-making if Maiava does not fit the team's standard for success, implying that Longstreet could easily earn a start if Riley does not see Maiava fit.
"You know Lincoln Riley though, if there is any type of struggling going on, he's not going to wait to pull that trigger and put the young guy in," Cassel said.
What Cassel is referencing is Riley trusting Chicago Bears Caleb Williams during his time at Oklahoma, when Riley named Williams starter as a true freshman in October of 2021 against TCU. Williams threw for 1,901 passing yards and 21 touchdowns -- the most by any true freshman quarterback at Oklahoma.
Riley's relationship with Maiava entering season two in the Big Ten will be vital to reviving the Trojans blue blood status, with Maiava's already a step in the right direction.