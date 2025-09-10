All Trojans

USC's Lincoln Riley Hit Quarterback Jackpot with Jayden Maiava and True Freshman

A key strength of the USC Trojans roster this season is depth at quarterback, with starter Jayden Maiava and true freshman Husan Longstreet. Analysts believe Maiava can lead the Trojans now, while Longstreet’s talent shows he may not be far behind.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the USC Trojans two wins with 132 points scored, the production of both offense and defense has impressed many.

What USC is, uniquely, given are two solid quarterbacks that both make reliable options on the field: quarterback Jayden Maiava and Husan Longstreet.

College Football Analysts Weigh In: Maiava or Longstreet?

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava has carried the Trojans offense to a pair of dominant performances that speak towards a successful season ahead, with the numbers speaking for themselves.

Through both games, Maiava leads the conference with 707 passing yards, leading elite quarterbacks like Oregon Duck's Dante Moore, Illinois's Luke Altmyer and Ohio State's Julian Sayin.

NBC Sports analyst Matt Cassel shares why Maiava is a reliable starting quarterback for coach Lincoln Riley.

"I think Maiava proved enough last year, particularly in that bowl game late in the year, that he can play at a high level," Cassel said on an episode of Cofield and Company. "I think a full year of being the starter, and knowing you're the starter and not splitting reps in camp. Because of his skillset, his dual threat ability, that will help this offensive unit as well."

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network reporter Rhett Lewis (right) interviews Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) after the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cassel also played quarterback for the Trojans from 2001-2004, where he was backup to Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart. Cassel declared for the 2005 NFL Draft where he was selected in the seventh round by the New England Patriots.

In Maiava's first two games of the season, he recorded 707 passing yards, 31 of 42 passes and six touchdowns, a strong start for Maiava who's starting quarterback role showed notable strides at the end of last season.

Maiava is the Standard, is Longstreet the Future?

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there was one notable takeaway from Riley's successful transfer portal class, it was that he did not seek out a starting quarterback.

Riley's belief in Maiava started in last season's Nebraska game, when Maiava earned his first start and led the team to a 28-20 win.

Since Maiava has shaped and molded into the Trojan offense, Riley's made it clear that his confidence on the field, and his rising leadership role, has only benefitted the team.

“He did a great job taking over, but I think this guy sitting here today is a much different player than he was at that point last year,” Riley told analyst Jim Rome. “I think confidence in the system, I think, you know, knowing his teammates. I think impacting the team from a leadership standpoint.”

What Cassel also mentioned was Riley's decision-making if Maiava does not fit the team's standard for success, implying that Longstreet could easily earn a start if Riley does not see Maiava fit.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You know Lincoln Riley though, if there is any type of struggling going on, he's not going to wait to pull that trigger and put the young guy in," Cassel said.

What Cassel is referencing is Riley trusting Chicago Bears Caleb Williams during his time at Oklahoma, when Riley named Williams starter as a true freshman in October of 2021 against TCU. Williams threw for 1,901 passing yards and 21 touchdowns -- the most by any true freshman quarterback at Oklahoma.

Riley's relationship with Maiava entering season two in the Big Ten will be vital to reviving the Trojans blue blood status, with Maiava's already a step in the right direction.

