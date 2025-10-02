Three Reasons Why USC's Makai Lemon Should Be Frontrunner For Prestigious Award
The USC Trojans have a storied and proud history of producing exceptional wide receivers. Whether they’re the uber-talented athletes like Keyshawn Johnson and Mike Williams, or the technicians with toughness like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Steve Smith, the USC wide receivers have been impactful in college and the NFL alike. However, when it comes to the most prestigious honor for a college wide receiver, the Biletnikoff Award, only one Trojan has won it, Marqise Lee in 2012.
USC’s Makai Lemon is looking to change that this season, and he’s off to a remarkable start. The 5’11, 195-pound Junior is dominating college football this season and has already solidified himself as a first-round draft pick candidate in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here’s why Lemon should be the frontrunner for the Biletnikoff Award this season.
Three Reasons Why:
Pure Production:
Lemon leads the nation in receiving yards with 589. He also ranks second in receiving first downs with 24 & forced missed tackles with 13. It doesn’t stop there. Lemon is third in college football with five touchdowns, and has multiple touchdowns called back by penalties. Lemon is sixth in receptions with 35. Maybe most impressively, Lemon doesn’t have a drop this season. He’s been the definition of reliable and consistent.
Leader of The Pack:
Not only is he producing at a stellar clip, but he’s also doing so while understanding he may not always be the focal point of the offense. The Trojans are one of the more explosive and talented offenses in the country. Wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has also garnered first-round discussion, and transfer running back Waymond Jordan is emerging as one of the best backs in the nation. Lemon is a team player who blocks and runs his routes with effort, no matter what.
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers in USC Trojans' First Loss To Illinois
MORE: Why Transfer Lineman Bear Alexander is Thriving at Oregon After Rocky USC Exit
MORE: Former USC Quarterbacks Helping Make Trojans History in NFL
Game Changing Moments:
Lemon doesn’t just produce empty stats. Honestly, there’s no such thing as empty stats, but there are certainly plays that mean more than others. Lemon produces game-changing moments that either put games out of reach and kill momentum or flip the momentum and help bring his team back. Those plays matter more for the team than almost any other outside of turnovers. Lemon is a game-changer.
What The Scouts Say:
“Another wide receiver prospect whom scouts have been complimentary of this season is USC's Makai Lemon. I talked about him here last week, and he kept rolling with 11 receptions for 151 receiving yards and two touchdowns Saturday against Illinois. Lemon is a savvy route runner who catches everything, and he can be effective from the slot or on the outside.
Lemon (5-11, 195 pounds) can create separation with ease, but he can also make contested catches when needed, as he had a miraculous fourth-quarter grab Saturday. Lemon came into the season as a middle-round prospect, but I actually think he can battle Tyson as a WR1 candidate,” said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid.
“Makai Lemon is pound-for-pound one of the toughest WRs in CFB and the draft class. Studying his tape, I love his ability to play inside and outside, his YAC ability, and that he wants to block,” Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson said of Lemon after the Illinois game.