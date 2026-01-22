USC's Makai Lemon Paired With Former NFL MVP In Latest Mock Draft

After three remarkable seasons in Los Angeles, USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon enters the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top prospects not only at his position but overall. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr’s latest NFL mock draft, Lemon is projected to be selected at No. 14 overall by the Baltimore Ravens, pairing him with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Following a season that resulted in the Ravens missing the playoffs on a heartbreaking game-winning missed field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore aims for redemption in 2026 as they continue to search for a new coach following the firing of John Harbaugh.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Addition Of Lemon Means For Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The addition of Lemon could be considered an NFL Draft steal for the Ravens offense, as it would give Jackson another offensive weapon, which Baltimore is in desperate need of. Lemon would fit in well at wide receiver next to Zay Flowers, who led the Ravens in receiving this season, recording 86 receptions for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

Outside of Flowers, Jackson doesn’t have a reliable second option at wide receiver, and the addition of Lemon can help fill that missing piece. In his three seasons with USC, which featured incredible honors, including winning the Biletnikoff Award and being named a unanimous All-American, Lemon collected 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

This past season for USC, Lemon was arguably one of the best wide receivers in college football, finishing the year ranked No. 8 in receiving with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lemon's NFL Potential Has High Ceiling

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon, with his talent, has the potential to be a star in the NFL and join a special group of former USC wide receivers who have had successful careers at the professional level. Notable former USC wide receivers that Lemon looks to join include Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions), Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), Michael Pittman Jr. (Indianapolis Colts), Ju-Ju Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs), and Tahj Washington (Miami Dolphins).

During his four seasons as USC’s coach, Lincoln Riley’s development of Trojans players who have gone on to have success in the NFL has been impressive. Lemon has the opportunity to become the latest player to benefit from Riley’s development, wherever he ends up being drafted.

In terms of where Lemon falls among the top wide receiver prospects, according to Kiper, Ohio State's Carnell Tate is projected to be selected at No. 5 overall by the New York Giants, and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson is predicted to land with the New Orleans Saints at No. 8.

While Lemon has the case to be selected higher than both of those receivers, his accomplishments and talent that he put on display at USC make him hard for NFL teams to pass up on.

