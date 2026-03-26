The Inner Workings Of USC's Mater Dei Recruiting Pipeline

When USC made significant changes to its defensive staff this offseason, one coach in particular they made sure to retain was Trovon Reed.

The Trojans cornerbacks coach was hired last January and has quickly made an impact on the programs secondary and played a vital role in their recruiting success.

Landing Elite Cornerback Danny Lang

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang has been a frequent visitor at USC over the last year, which included being on campus three times during the week of the Trojans regular season finale against UCLA.

And during USC’s first week of spring practice earlier this month, Lang attended three practices. A source described Lang as being attached to the hip of Reed during practice and locked in on everything the Trojans coach was saying.

“The best in California, stay in California. Overall, what made me pick SC is T. Reed,” Lang said on the CBS Sports College Football broadcast.

Southern Cal continuously rolled out the red carpet for Lang in an all-out effort to keep the highly coveted prospect from leaving the state. On March 11, the Trojans gave him a more intimate visit, which included being inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. His former high school teammates at Mater Dei delivered a message on the big screen to convince him to stay home.

Lang made it official on Wednesday, March 25, when he announced his pledge to USC over Oregon and Ohio State. The versatile defensive back is the No. 53 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback, per 247Sports.

Lang joins his former Mater Dei teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, as centerpieces of the Trojans 2027 recruiting class. Washington previously starred for the Monarchs, before transferring to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January for his senior season.

Mater Dei to USC Pipeline

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Southern Cal signed three recruits from Mater Dei in the 2022 cycle, Lincoln Riley’s first recruiting class at USC, in five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, receiver CJ Williams and running back Raleek Brown, all top 100 overall prospects.

That was also the last year legendary coach Bruce Rollinson was at Mater Dei. Rollinson, who played college football at USC, produced players such as former Trojan quarterbacks Matt Leinart and Matt Barkley and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

But after Rollinson's retirement, the pipeline dried up. USC had no relationship with the new staff. In fact, the Trojans hardly made appearances at the school located less than hour away from campus. They watched a school that produces elite blue-chip recruits at a high rate send players to schools such as Oregon, Alabama and Penn State, among others.

The arrival of general manager Chad Bowden around the same time as Reed last offseason changed everything. He and inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage made it a priority to rebuild its pipeline with the Orange County powerhouse.

Southern Cal has begun to become frequent visitors again at Mater Dei and have had their coaches attend practice in the spring each of the last two years.

It started with flipping four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini "TomTom" Topui from Oregon last spring. They battled several schools from the SEC to land five-star tight end Mark Bowman. Linebacker Shaun Scott joined them before official visit season began last summer but USC wasn’t done. They kept battling the Ducks for Ohio State receiver commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt in the fall and were able to flip him on National Signing Day in December.

Mater Dei finished as the No. 1 high school team in the country in 2024. And every single freshman and 2027 commit for the Trojans played a major role. The idea of running it back for the hometown school was intriguing and now it’s becoming a reality.

Trinity League to USC Pipeline

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Trinity League is widely regarded as the toughest conference in high school. A conference that features six elite private schools, five in Orange County and one in Los Angeles county in St. John Bosco.

In total, eight USC freshmen come from the prestigious conference, nine, if you include linebacker Talanoa Ili, who was a three-year starter at Orange Lutheran, before he played his senior season in Hawaii.

Defensive back Joshua Holland was a two-way star at Bosco. Receiver Trent Mosley, defensive end Simote Katoanga, who transferred from another Trinity League school in JSerra for his senior year, and cornerback Jayden Crowder all come from a Santa Margarita team that won the Open Division state championship, the highest division in California, this past fall under the direction of former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer.

But for many of those players, they played with or against each other in youth football. And for the last four years, they battled each other for Trinity League supremacy. And for the first time in a long time, elite recruits from that conference are joining forces at USC.