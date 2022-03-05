USC Football Takes Offseason Training To New Heights (Literally)

USC's 2022 offseason training has officially kicked off and Lincoln Riley's staff is taking the team to new heights.

By new heights we mean the top of the LA Memorial Coliseum, as the Trojans were spotted conditioning on their home turf. Quarterback Caleb Williams was in attendance, and sported a 'team first' sweatshirt at the workout.

The Trojans 2022 roster will look significantly different next season as there was massive roster turnover following Lincoln Riley's arrival to USC. Riley and his staff brought in thirteen new players through the NCAA transfer portal and signed eight high school athletes.

The transfer portal additions include DL Earl Barquet , CB Mekhi Blackmon, WR Terrell Bynum, RB Travis Dye, OT Bobby Haskins, OLB Romello Height, RB Austin Jones, ILB Shane Lee, CB Latrell McCutchin, WR Brenden Rice, DL Tyrone Taleni, QB Caleb Williams, WR CJ Williams and WR Mario Williams.

The high school signee include CB Domani Jackson, RB Raleek Brown, S Zion Branch, WR C.J. Williams, CB Fabian Ross, Edge Devan Thompkins, LB Garrison Madden, and P Atticus Bertrams.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook