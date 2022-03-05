Skip to main content

USC Football Takes Offseason Training To New Heights (Literally)

Lincoln Riley's staff is mixing things up for the Trojans' offseason workouts.

USC's 2022 offseason training has officially kicked off and Lincoln Riley's staff is taking the team to new heights.

By new heights we mean the top of the LA Memorial Coliseum, as the Trojans were spotted conditioning on their home turf. Quarterback Caleb Williams was in attendance, and sported a 'team first' sweatshirt at the workout. 

The Trojans 2022 roster will look significantly different next season as there was massive roster turnover following Lincoln Riley's arrival to USC. Riley and his staff brought in thirteen new players through the NCAA transfer portal and signed eight high school athletes.

The transfer portal additions include DL Earl Barquet , CB Mekhi Blackmon, WR Terrell Bynum, RB Travis Dye, OT Bobby Haskins, OLB Romello Height, RB Austin Jones, ILB Shane Lee, CB Latrell McCutchin, WR Brenden Rice, DL Tyrone Taleni, QB Caleb Williams, WR CJ Williams and WR Mario Williams.

Recommended Articles

The high school signee include CB Domani Jackson, RB Raleek Brown, S Zion Branch, WR C.J. Williams, CB Fabian Ross, Edge Devan Thompkins, LB Garrison Madden, and P Atticus Bertrams.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_10392606
Football

USC Football Takes Offseason Training To New Heights (Literally)

By All Trojans Staff45 seconds ago
USATSI_17815960
Football

VIDEO: Keaontay Ingram Admits: 'It Was Tough' Leaving USC Amid Lincoln Riley Hire

By Claudette Montana Pattison4 hours ago
USATSI_17809118
Football

Drake London Reveals Honest Stance On Playing For Detroit Lions

By All Trojans StaffMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17811305
Football

How To Watch: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 3, 2022
USATSI_15375891
Football

Vic So'oto Reveals Reason Behind Quick Colorado Departure

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 3, 2022
USATSI_15498075
Football

Cal Bears Hire Former USC DL Coach Vic So'oto

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 1, 2022
USATSI_17614865
Basketball

USC Hoops Holds Steady Position In AP Top 25

By Talia MassiMar 1, 2022
USATSI_17364379
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams' Jaw-Dropping Gesture Goes Viral

By All Trojans StaffMar 1, 2022