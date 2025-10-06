All Trojans

Surprising Big Ten Betting Odds Shift With USC And Purdue Making Waves

The Big Ten regular season champion betting odds have been released for the 2025-2026 season. The USC Trojans are far down the list while the Purdue Boilermakers are the clear favorites.

Cory Pappas

Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts to the action in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts to the action in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The betting odds for the Big Ten men’s basketball regular season title have officially been revealed. Where do coach Eric Musselman’s USC Trojans stand along with the rest of the conference?

Purdue Favorites in Big Ten, Defending Champs Michigan State Longshots

USC Trojans Basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten Title Betting Odds Purdue Boilermakers Michigan State Spartans NCAA Tournament
Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter during the first half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have odds of +2200 to win the Big Ten conference according to FanDuel Sportsbook. These are the eighth best odds behind the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan Wolverines, UCLA Bruins, Illinois Fighting Illinois, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan State Spartans.

Purdue is the clear favorite with odds of +200. Behind them is Michigan at +440, UCLA at +550, and Illinois at +700. All four of these teams made the NCAA tournament last season as a No. 7 seed or better. The Boilermakers as the favorite does feel right. They have a track record of being dominant in the regular season and won the regular season title in both 2023 and 2024.

USC Trojans Basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten Title Betting Odds Purdue Boilermakers Michigan State Spartans NCAA Tournament
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with injured transfer Kaleb Glenn during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A surprise is how low the defending regular season champion Michigan State Spartans are in the odds at +1900. Michigan State is led by legendary coach Tom Izzo and they seem to always be in the mix at the top of the Big Ten. Last season they came in underrated and the same appears to be true again this season.

MORE: Reinforcements Arriving Soon for USC Trojans Defense, Secondary

MORE: What Michigan's Performance Against Wisconsin Means For USC Trojans Showdown

MORE: USC Trojans Incoming Quarterback Recruit Sets Impressive Record

USC Looking To Get Back In NCAA Tournament 

USC Trojans Basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten Title Betting Odds Purdue Boilermakers Michigan State Spartans NCAA Tournament
Mar 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has not made the NCAA tournament since 2023 under former coach Andy Enfield. It has been a struggle the past two seasons for the Trojans. They went 15-18 in the 2023-24 season, failing to make any postseason. They hired Eric Musselman as coach in the offseason. 

In Musselman’s first year in Los Angeles, the Trojans went 17-18 overall and 7-13 in the Big Ten. They were just able to sneak into the Big Ten tournament where they fell in the second round to Purdue. While not making the NCAA tournament, the Trojans were invited to the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas. 

They won their first round matchup against Tulane before falling in the quarterfinals to Villanova. USC and Musselman now aim to get back to the big dance. 

Trojans Aggressive in Transfer Portal

USC Trojans Basketball Eric Musselman Big Ten Title Betting Odds Purdue Boilermakers Michigan State Spartans NCAA Tournament
Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) reacts after shooting a three point basket during the second half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Musselman was aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. The Trojans landed Rodney Rice from Maryland, Chad Baker-Mazara from Auburn, Ezra Ausar from Utah, and Jacob Cofie from Virgina. 

It looked like these transfers would be sharing the load with the highly touted incoming five-star freshman Alijah Arenas, but Arenas suffered a torn meniscus this offseason and his timetable to return is still in doubt. 

It will be a completely different group together this season so it will take some time for this group to build up chemistry. Hopefully, they do that before conference play begins.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Basketball