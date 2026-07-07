One Key Question for USC Offensive Lineman Breck Kolojay Before Freshman Season

The race for IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay last summer was an intense one. Kolojay took official visits to Oklahoma, Colorado, Ohio State, Miami, Georgia and USC.

He was a frequent visitor to Miami, and the Canes were the favorites at the beginning of the summer, while Georgia was a major player. In years past, it may have been a recruiting battle the Trojans would have fallen behind in and never recovered.

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, Zach Hanson, who was in his first season as USC’s offensive line coach after serving as the tight ends coach the previous three seasons, and a revamped recruiting staff were relentless in their pursuit of the Colorado native. The Trojans also held commitments from multiple recruits who had a close relationship with Kolojay.

Freshman offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe was his roommate at IMG. The two of them went on an unofficial visit together last spring. They were able to take in a practice inside the Coliseum and interact with future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Kolojay played on the same youth football team in Colorado as freshman tight end Mark Bowman and center Kannon Smith. Kolojay took a mid-week official visit with Bowman last June and the four-star recruit announced his commitment to USC last August.

The 6-7, 325-pound guard was a second-team MaxPreps All-American his senior season and arrived on campus with a college-ready frame and an intense mean streak that resembles old-school Big Ten football. He brings a tenacity and physicality that others will feed off of.

Can Kolojay make an impact on the Trojans offensive front in year one?

Breck Kolojay Draws Rave Reviews in the Spring

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

USC returns all five starters on the offensive line from a year ago, but that doesn’t mean they still won’t try to do some reshuffling to find the five best players.

Riley stated at the end of spring practice that Kolojay was “furthest along” of the seven offensive linemen the Trojans signed in their No. 1 recruiting class. Hanson echoed a similar sentiment.

“Breck is very talented guy. Physically, very far along for a freshman," Hanson said in April. "To be able to come and do some of the things that he did early on were really impressive. He's got all the makeup, and he's exactly who we thought he was going to be, too, so he's going to be exciting.”

Interior Offensive Line

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The big question in fall camp is what happens at center. Kilian O’Connor won the starting job coming out of fall camp last season, but the redshirt senior dealt with multiple lower-body injuries in 2025 that caused him to miss an extended period. He remained out through spring practice after undergoing offseason knee surgery. J’Onre Reed would step in his place, but he has exhausted his eligibility.

Tobias Raymond’s position flexibility was incredibly valuable as he played guard and tackle last season. The redshirt junior saw extended work at center in the spring as the Trojans plan to keep him in the interior this season. Whether he remains there or not will be answered in the next month.

Senior Alani Noa is a two-year starter at guard. Redshirt sophomore Kaylon Miller saw action in 10 games, including three starts. He can also play center. Redshirt sophomore Hayden Treter is another player with position versatility. He made his first career start at guard in the bowl game to conclude last season.

Freshman center Kannon Smith has a solid spring, and redshirt freshman center Willi Wascher adds depth to the position.

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