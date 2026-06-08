Key USC Trojans Coming Off Significant Injuries This Offseason

USC battled numerous injuries throughout the 2025 season. They were constantly reshuffling their offensive line, while running back King Miller began last season as a fourth-string walk-on. By early October, Miller was the starting tailback because of a series of injuries in front of him.

The Trojans also had multiple starters out this spring as they underwent offseason surgeries. Who are the key players coming off major injuries this summer?

Tanook Hines, Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 season, there was a huge question mark as to which receiver would step up alongside Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

Despite not enrolling until the summer, Tanook Hines earned a starting job coming out of fall camp and finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards. Lemon and Lane are gone, and Hines is expected to step into the WR1 role in 2026.

Hines was out this spring as he recovered from an offseason procedure, but based on the way his season ended last season and the rapport he built with quarterback Jayden Maiava, there is no concern about his ability to step into that role.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC has been very cautious with running back Waymond Jordan since he suffered an ankle injury against Michigan on Oct. 11. Jordan was given a timetable of four to six weeks after undergoing surgery. He went through pregame warmups in the regular season finale against UCLA and the Alamo Bowl against TCU, but never returned.

He was limited the first couple of weeks of spring practice but underwent a cleanup procedure during spring break, which kept him out the final two weeks.

"This spring was more of a maintenance deal, just to clean some things up," said running backs coach Anthony Jones. "He's handled it well. He's a phenomenal spirit. He's done a great job of just preparing himself the best way. He's training hard, he's rehabbing hard. He's done a really good job of taking what he's able to do, and he's doing it at an extremely hard level."

Jordan was excellent in the five and a half games he appeared in last season, rushing for 576 yards on 6.5 yards per carry and five touchdowns. The senior will pair with Miller, who had a breakout campaign in his absence, to give the Trojans a dynamic one-two punch.

Jontez Williams, Cornerback

Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) intercepts a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Redshirt senior Jontez Williams was one of the Trojans' biggest acquisitions during the singular transfer portal window in January. The Iowa State transfer was highly sought-after. Rivals and 247Sports rated him as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, but USC made sure they were his only visit.

Williams suffered a torn ACL late last September and remained out throughout spring practice. He is the most experienced cornerback on the roster, having appeared in 32 career games, including 19 starts. He registered four interceptions in 2024 and was a second team All-Big-12 selection.

Williams is expected to be a plug-and-play starter in the fall, and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed kept him engaged during practice in the spring.

“They run a play, I make him repeat to me exactly what he saw,” Reed said. “What he was going to do, things of that nature, to put him in those situations mentally, so when he gets in those situations physically, he knows exactly how to handle them. He's a student of the game.”

Kilian O’Connor, Center

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC brought in Syracuse transfer J’Onre Reed last winter, a two-year starter for the Orange, to be their starting center. However, Kilian O’Connor, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship following the end of the 2024 season, beat out Reed in fall camp.

O’Connor had an injury-plagued season. A knee injury against Illinois in week 5 kept him out of the lineup for a month, and then another knee injury against Oregon in week 13 ended his season. He remained out through spring practice after undergoing surgery.

The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product has appeared in 23 career games, including seven starts in his four seasons at Southern Cal.

Tobias Raymond received extended work at center this spring. Raymond started all 13 games last season at guard and left tackle, but the Trojans would prefer to keep him in the interior this season. Whether or not he remains at center is something to keep an eye on during fall camp.

Christian Pierce, Safety

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

After almost exclusively playing special teams his first two seasons, Pierce became a full-time starter in 2025.

Pierce dealt with a shoulder injury most of last season, wearing a brace, but never missed any time. He underwent offseason surgery and missed spring practice. The senior safety was seen getting in light work with new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson at the end of spring, during the media viewing period.

In addition to having a new coordinator, Pierce also has a new position coach in Paul Gonzales, who shared his thoughts on the Trojans' safety.

“I think he’s a really physical player. You can tell he's a good communicator. He directs traffic,” said safeties coach Paul Gonzales. “Doesn't ever really seem to be out of position or bust in coverages. Excited to work with him. What I've seen from him so far this spring, he's very vigilant, and that's been good to see."

“I'll look over, and his eyes are on what's happening on the field, or just talking to younger players, giving encouragement, coaching. Really just operating like a vet. His general makeup breeds veteran, and there's like a calming presence about him.”

Chasen Johnson, Cornerback

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson was a big-time addition for the Trojans in the portal last spring and was expected to compete for a starting position.

However, he never really joined the competition because a knee injury early in fall camp kept him out all the way through the season opener. The former UCF transfer appeared in just two games before undergoing season-ending surgery on that knee in September.

Similar to Williams, Johnson remained out this spring but is expected to be cleared this summer. Johnson played for Reed at UCF in 2024, where he started four games as a true freshman, and adds great size to the position with his 6-1, 195-pound frame.

Justin Taunauu, Offensive Tackle

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Justin Taunauu saw his first significant playing time in the Las Vegas Bowl, replacing an injured Elijah Paige, to close out the 2024 season.

The Huntington Beach (Calif.) native segued that into a starting job last season. As the Trojans dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive line, Tauanuu was a constant, starting all 13 games at right tackle. However, he underwent offseason surgery and was out this entire spring.

The right tackle position is his spot to lose, but he will have some tough competition during fall camp from five-star freshman Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

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