Why Transfer Receiver Terrell Anderson Fits Perfectly With USC

Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon became the second player in USC history to win the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

His running mate, Ja’Kobi Lane has reeled in 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons and has ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards over that span.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) lines up against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Travon West (27) in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Those two players are headed off to the NFL, and Jaden Richardson, who was a key contributor this season is out of eligibility, which means the Trojans will have a brand-new receiver room in 2026.

USC hosted former NC State receiver Terrell Anderson over the weekend with the transfer portal officially opening on Friday, Jan. 2 and landed a commitment from him on Monday.

Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports, appeared in every game as a true freshman, where he reeled in 14 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown. He followed up that with a breakout sophomore year, catching 39 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson is a massive addition to the Trojans receiver room because of his veteran experience at the Power 4 level, something they were in dire need of heading into portal season.

At 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Anderson has great size and can play inside or outside. He can stretch the field vertically and dangerous with the ball in his hands with his ability to take a screen the distance. Anderson is a plug-and-play guy in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

Returning Production in Receiver Room

USC wide receiver Tanook Hines hauls in a touchdown pass under cover from Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanook Hines has the skillset to be the next great USC receiver.

The freshman receiver earned a starting job coming out of camp. He grew more comfortable as the season progressed and his breakout performance came against Oregon on Nov. 22 when he reeled in six receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown.

And then against TCU in the Alamo Bowl, with Lemon and Lane opting out, Hines caught six passes for a career-high 163 yards. He finished third on the team in receptions (34) and receiving yards (561).

Zacharyus Williams was limited to just five games because of a significant upper body injury that cost him two and a half months of the season. He saw action in 10 games during true freshman season at Utah in 2024. Williams did not enroll until the summer last season but will have the opportunity to take part in spring practice this season and strengthen his rapport with quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Corey Simms played a season-high 11 snaps in the bowl game but did not record a catch. The former four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle appeared in all 12 regular season this season on special teams. Simms drew rave reviews from Riley last spring and during fall camp. The expectation is that he becomes a bigger part of the offense in 2026.

Talented Incoming Freshmen Class

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, nothing is given, but USC didn’t flip Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt from Ohio State on National Signing Day for him not to play during his freshman year. Plus, the top 50 overall recruit, per the 247Sports Rankings, is too talented not to play next year.

They also didn’t make a strong push and significant investment in DeSoto (Texas) four-star Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, the No. 4 rated receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings for him to not play in 2026. Feaster, who reclassified from the 2027 to the 2026 cycle, will be young for his class but that won’t stop him from having a role next season.

Feaster led DeSoto to their second Texas 6A Division in three years last month, when he caught 10 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, earning Offensive MVP honors.

Trent Mosley claimed MaxPreps California Player of the Year honors after a dominant playoff run, leading Santa Margarita (Calif.) to a CIF Open Division State Championship. In the CIF-SS Division 1 championship and state final, Mosley caught for 21 receptions for 482 yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns. The Eagles became the first school other than national powerhouses Mater Dei and St. John Bosco to win either since 2015.

Four-star Luc Weaver, and three-stars Ja'Myron 'Tron' Baker and Roderick Tezeno will also be vying for playing time in a young, but incredibly talented receiver room.

