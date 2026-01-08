USC Recruits Turning Heads at Navy All-American Bowl

The USC Trojans are well represented in San Antonio this week for the Navy All-American Bowl. Seven members from the Trojans No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 cycle are taking part in the prestigious event.

Five-star edge Luke Wafle and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield have been wreaking havoc and have been named top performers on each of the first two days by On3. Wafle was also named the MVP of day two.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Wafle was built like a Big Ten defensive lineman in high school. The Hun School (N.J.) product registered 99 tackles, including 37 for loss and 23 sacks in his senior season.

Winfield committed to USC last March, but Texas and Texas A&M continued to do everything they could to prevent him from leaving the state it’s easy to see why. The top 100 recruit, per the 247Sports Rankings, is a dominant force on the interior of the defense. He’s quick off the snap and has the power to effect games at any moment.

MORE: Why No. 1 Transfer Receiver Cam Coleman Lost Visit To USC

MORE: Lincoln Riley Could Target Former NFL Coach for USC's Defensive Coordinator Job

MORE: USC Quarterback Husan Longstreet’s Transfer Choice Is More Complicated Than It Seems

The Trojans need to be a lot better on the defensive front in 2026 and Wafle and Winfield can provide some much needed help as true freshman.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt became the fourth recruit from the national powerhouse in Orange County to join USC’s 2026 class when he flipped his commitment from Ohio State on National Signing Day.

A top 50 recruit per the 247Sports rankings, Dixon-Wyatt is showing why the Trojans never stopped pursuing the local product in the fall. Dixon-Wyatt is detailed in his release packages and route running and can take the top off of defenses. He was named a top performer on day one.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov put together a really impressive practice on day two and was named a top performer by On3 as well. The Folsom (Calif.) product has shown off his technique, strength, competitiveness and athleticism on the offensive line this week.

247Sports named four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux a top performer on day two because of his impressive route running and hands coming out the backfield.

The Trojans return each of its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller, but the No. 3 running back spot is wide open. And as USC learned in the fall, depth in the backfield is vital.

Four-star receiver Trent Mosley, fresh off leading Santa Margarita to a state championship and earning MaxPreps California Player of the Year honors and four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart are also competing this week.

2027 Cornerback Targets at Navy All-American Bowl

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, four-star running back signee Shahn Alston announced his pledge to USC at the Navy All-American Bowl. The Trojans are hoping to land commitment from 2027 Mater Dei four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Washington’s teammate, four-star cornerback Danny Lang is also competing the week. Lang told 247Sports this week that he plans to announce his commitment on July 2.

USC have long been considered the favorites to land Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams and restore their pipeline with the school that has produced USC legends such as cornerback Adoree Jackson and receivers Marqise Lee and Robert Woods, as well as other key contributors over the past couple of decades.

Recommended Articles