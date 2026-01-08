USC Trojans' Recruiting Success Validated By High School All-American Honors

MaxPreps released its high school All-American teams for the 2025 season, which featured seven USC Trojans signees from its No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 cycle.

Four-star receivers Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and edge Luke Wafle earned First-Team All-American honors while four-star IOL Breck Kolojay and linebackers Talanoa Ili and Shaun Scott earned Second-Team All-American recognition.

USC Signees Make a Statement in Their Senior Season

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster earned MaxPreps All-American honors for the third time in his career. The four-star receiver put together a dominant senior season in the Lone Star State, reeling in 98 receptions for 1,777 yards and 21 touchdowns and led DeSoto to its second Texas 6A Division II state championship in three years.

The No. 4 rated receiver, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, finished as his school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, despite reclassifying from the 2027 to the 2026 class.

Mosley earned MaxPreps California Player of the Year honors after a dominant playoff run. He scored once in the quarterfinals and then twice in the semifinals.

However, Mosley saved his finest performances for the CIF-SS Division 1 Championship and Open Division State Championship when he combined for 21 receptions, 482 receiving yards and accounted for seven total touchdowns. Mosley led Santa Margarita (Calif.) to its first state championship since 2011.

Feaster and Mosley are part of an impressive receiver class. And with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane declaring for the NFL draft, expect both of them to be part of the rotation as true freshman.

Pepe was an anchor on the IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive line. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Southern California native helped lead an offense that scored under 31 points once in their perfect 9-0 campaign. Pepe is the No. 4 overall prospect, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in Florida, according to the 247Sports Rankings.

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wafle recorded eye-popping numbers in his senior season. The Hun School (N.J.) product registered 99 tackles, including 37 for loss and 23 sacks.

Wafle has put together a phenomenal week of practice at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Wafle looks more like a player that has been in college for years, rather than an 18-year-old freshman. He will carve out a role on the Trojans defense immediately.

Kolojay was another dominant force on the IMG offensive line. The four-star IOL was listed as a center when he signed with USC last month and is a strong contender to be a day one starter.

Offensive lineman Breck Kolojay (#66) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

After being a three-year starter at nearby Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Ili played his senior season on the islands. The versatile linebacker totaled 53 tackles, includes 16 for loss and 11 sacks for Kahuku.

Scott will play linebacker for the Trojans, but at powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.), he primarily played off the edge. Scott was a standout on a defense that is loaded with Power 4 talent, recording 53 tackles, including 21 for loss, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Ili and Scott will both be on campus in the spring and push to be part of the two-deep depth chart. They are also prime candidates to find a spot on special teams as freshman.

