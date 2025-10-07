All Trojans

USC Receiver Makai Lemon Catching Attention of Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore

Lincoln Riley’s USC offense, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava and wide receiver Makai Lemon, earned high praise from Michigan coach Sherrone Moore before their upcoming Big Ten matchup.

Jalon Dixon

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore fires up the student section during warm up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore fires up the student section during warm up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
USC’s offense has been too good to ignore — especially for its next opponent.

As the Trojans prepare to face Michigan in one of the Big Ten’s marquee matchups on Oct. 11, Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore had no hesitation acknowledging what his defense is up against.

“Makai Lemon is as explosive as any receiver you’ll see in the country. Ja’Kobi Lane, same — big, strong, physical. The two tight ends are really explosive. Lincoln really wants to run the football and then play action and RPO off of it,” Moore said.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore looks on at a timeout against Ohio State during the first half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That respect speaks volumes. Through five weeks, Lincoln Riley’s offense has been nothing short of dynamic, leading the Big Ten in total yards (565 per game) and points per game (48.4) while ranking second nationally in overall offensive production.

What was once seen as a finesse system has become a balanced, physical, and disciplined attack — one that now threatens to push Michigan’s defense further than any opponent has all season.

A Balanced Offense Built for the Big Ten

USC has evolved from its old pass-heavy Air Raid identity into a complete, ground-and-air juggernaut.

The Trojans rank fourth in the Big Ten and 17th nationally in rushing yards per game (227), a testament to the breakout season of Waymond Jordan, the junior college transfer who’s quickly become a fan favorite.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan has totaled 468 rushing yards on 81 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns, while Quentin Joyner has added 212 yards and another pair of scores.

That run game has made things even easier for Jayden Maiava, who’s been surgical in his first season under Riley.

The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,587 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception while completing over 70% of his passes.

His 191.1 passer rating ranks among the best in the nation, and his decision-making has been a perfect fit for Riley’s layered RPO system.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maiava’s connection with Makai Lemon has been the engine of USC’s passing game.

Lemon’s blend of speed and body control has yielded 35 receptions for 589 yards and five touchdowns — the type of consistency that puts him squarely in the Biletnikoff Award conversation.

Alongside Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane (234 yards) and tight end Lake McRee (134 yards, 1 TD) have rounded out one of the Big Ten’s most versatile receiving corps.

Michigan’s Defense Faces Its Biggest Challenge Yet

The Wolverines’ defense has been steady, allowing just 283.4 yards per game (seventh in the Big Ten) and ranking third in rushing defense behind Wisconsin and Iowa.

But their pass coverage has shown cracks — giving up 206.4 yards per game, 11th in the conference.

Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Joe Labas (2) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

And while Michigan held Nebraska’s 29th-ranked offense to 92 rushing yards in a 30–27 win, they haven’t faced anything close to what USC brings to the table.

The Trojans’ combination of tempo, spacing, and play-calling variety will stress the Wolverines at every level.

For context, Nebraska’s 449.4 yards per game marks the best offense Michigan has faced so far. USC, at 565 per game, is operating more than 100 yards above that mark — and is scoring nearly 20 more points per game.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whether it’s Jordan wearing down defenses between the tackles or Maiava hitting Lemon on a play-action deep ball, the Trojans’ rhythm is relentless. Michigan has seen balance before — but not at this level, and not with this much confidence.

Saturday’s showdown won’t just be about rankings or records. It’s about validation — for a USC offense that’s quickly proving it can thrive in the Big Ten’s toughest environments in a bounce back scenario that could revive their Playoff hopes.

