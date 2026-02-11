USC’s Freshman Receivers Each Have One Trait That Should Scare Big Ten Defenses

The USC Trojans are asking freshmen to do something most championship-aspiring college programs try to avoid: replace proven production immediately. After losing four of their top five pass catchers from last season to the NFL and the transfer portal, USC enters the year with a wide receiver room defined more by potential than experience. Outside of rising sophomore receiver Tanook Hines, continuity is scarce. Opportunity, however, is everywhere.

That reality has pushed head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff toward their top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, a group headlined by four four-star wide receivers with distinct skill sets and clear paths to early playing time. In a conference built on veteran depth and physicality, USC will need these freshmen to grow up fast. Each receiver brings a different tool that could determine not only how soon they see the field, but whether they become reliable weapons during a demanding Big Ten slate.

Trent Mosley’s YAC Ability Fits USC’s Immediate Needs

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trent Mosley arrives from Santa Margarita Catholic with one defining trait: elite yards-after-catch ability. At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Mosley thrives turning short throws into explosive gains. That skill translated to hardware in 2025, when he earned Los Angeles Times Football Player of the Year, Cal-Hi Sports Mr. Football, and Trinity League Co-MVP honors.

In a nine-game senior season, he totaled 58 catches for 831 yards and six touchdowns, while adding 10 rushing scores. With his displayed ability as a receiver, running back and returner, the goal within the Trojans offense is just to get the ball in his hands and see what he can make out of it. His break away speed and ability to make defenders miss could prove useful especially in early-game situations with a few scripted plays just to get the offense warmed up.

But, Mosley’s value may extend beyond the offense. USC averaged just 16.7 yards per kick return last season, second-worst in the Big Ten. Field position was a recurring issue for the Trojans and 2025 and Mosley may be part of the solution in 2026. New special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler may look to use Mosley’s vision and burst to give USC a chance to flip the field while easing him into offensive snaps.

Ethan Feaster Can Stretch a Defense Vertically

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan Feaster’s calling card is speed and not just game speed. A DeSoto High School product with a track background, Feaster consistently separates downfield. As a junior, he posted 69 receptions for 1,264 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging over 18 yards per catch. Reclassified at 17, his clearest path to early reps is simple: win one-on-ones vertically.

That fits USC’s quarterback profile. Jayden Maiava averaged 9.2 yards per attempt last season, tied among the nation’s leaders. With Makai Lemon now headed the NFL, a new deep threat must emerge. Feaster’s ability to track the ball and finish explosive plays gives him a real chance to fill that void.

Even if Riley simply calls a few go-routes for him just to see what he can do in the open field against coverage, there is real opportunity for Feaster's speed to be featured in an offense that is looking to build off being one of the most explosive units in the country last season.

Kayden Wyatt-Dixon Brings Route Precision and Reliability

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the four freshmen, Kayden Wyatt-Dixon may offer the smoothest translation to early production. At 6-foot-1, the Mater Dei standout is praised for advanced route running and reliable hands. Those traits could prove useful, particularly on third downs.

Last season, Maiava leaned heavily on Lemon in contested situations and more times than not, he was even able to bail Maiava out of trouble in short yardage situations. USC needs another receiver who can win with timing and separation.

Wyatt-Dixon caught 42 passes for 693 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, often serving as a possession anchor. That profile positions him as a potential safety valve early in his career. That pro-ready route running alone could help him see early reps as a trusted chain mover.

Luc Weaver’s Size Creates Red-Zone Value

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luc Weaver fills a different role entirely. At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Weaver profiles as a true X receiver with basketball-inspired body control. His strength lies in winning 50-50 balls, beating press coverage, and finishing through contact. In that sense, his projection mirrors a lot of what Ja'Kobi Lane once provided.

Weaver caught 22 passes for 397 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, earning All-Mission League First Team honors. His frame and physicality give USC an immediate red-zone option, especially on fades and isolation routes.

USC’s receiver overhaul is risky, but intentional. Lincoln Riley has helped in developing plenty NFL-ready wide receivers with pass catchers like Dallas Cowboys receiver Ceedee Lamb emerging as a No.1 receivers at the next level. If he is able to help even two of these freshmen maximize their defining traits, the Trojans won’t just survive the transition. They’ll accelerate the process as they look to regain momentum as a real threat in the Big Ten.