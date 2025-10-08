All Trojans

USC Receiver Makai Lemon Ready to Make Statement vs. Michigan

The USC Trojans are coming off their bye week with a chip on their shoulder after picking up their first loss of the season two weeks ago. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is ready to move forward and prepare for a big game vs. the Michigan Wolverines.

Gabriel Duarte

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are fresh off their bye week and have one of the biggest games of the season right out of the gate as the Michigan Wolverines makes their way into Los Angeles. After losing to the Wolverines last season, the Trojans are looking to get their revenge, while keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win.

If USC wants to pull out the win over Michigan, they will need to rely on their star-studded offense, which includes wide receiver Makai Lemon. The junior wide receiver has helped lead the Trojans to 4-1 record and is a focal point of their pass attack.

Big Game Environments

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the game being the first sellout of the year at Memorial Coliseum, the expecations are rising for USC as the fans want to see a big home win against a ranked opponent. Lemon said he and the team understand what's at stake and are excited for the opportunity.

"Defintely going to be a great enviornment. Excited for the game. Another opportunity to display what we do at practice and we're excited," Lemon said.

The Trojans aren't strangers to playing in big home games. Last season, USC had three sellout home games against Penn State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame.

Elite Route Runner

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lemon is one of the most productive wide receivers in college football this season. Even after the bye week, Lemon still has the second-most receiving yards in the country with 589. His current season totals include 35 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns.

A big aspect as to why Lemon has been able to find so much success is because of his elite route-running ability.

"A lot of it is God-given talent really. I feel like over the years it's paid off," Lemon said about the time he's spent on his route running.

Lemon is squarely in the mix for postseason honors if he continues to perform at the level he's been playing at. Health was something that held him back last season as he struggled to stay fully healthy after sustaining a head injury vs. the Wolverines a year ago. He even missed a game due to injury.

Top Draft Prospect

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

This season, Lemon has shown no signs of slowing down and is well on his way to playing himself into consideration as the top 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect.

According to the latest mock draft by CBS' Ryan Wilson, Lemon is projected to go in the first round to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 17 pick in the draft. Wilson has Lemon as the No. 2 wide receiver taken in the draft behind Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson.

Lemon might not be the only USC wide receiver to make noise as a 2026 draft prospect. Ja'Kobi Lane has also began coming into his own as a prospect. Lane has recorded 13 catches for 278 yards and touchdown through five games as one of the Trojans' top targets in the passing game.

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

