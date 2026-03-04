USC Trojans Welcome Surprise Visitor at Spring Practice

The USC Trojans have kicked off spring practice, and wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane made a return to campus in Southern California.

Lane spent three seasons with the USC Trojans before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, and recently participated in the scouting combine. USC is preparing for its first season without its top receivers, but Lane’s presence could prove beneficial for the Trojans.

Lane's presence at practice not only demonstrates USC's strong culture, with players wanting to return to campus, but it could also motivate the young receivers on the team. Lane spent his entire collegiate career with the Trojans, developing at a high level. Despite moving on from the Trojans to pursue an NFL career, he is still leading by example.

Ja’Kobi Lane Proves Talent with USC

Lane joined the program as a four-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class, per the Rivals Industry Ratings. He quickly became a substantial part of the Trojans' offense, leading the team with 12 touchdown receptions in just his second season in 2024.

One of Lane’s best games came in that season’s Las Vegas Bowl, when he played a crucial role in the Trojans’ win over Texas A&M, 35-31. Entering the bowl game, there was slight concern over the position, losing three wide receivers to the transfer portal: Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Duce Robinson.

Lane, as well as wide receiver Makai Lemon, quickly proved the team would be in good hands at the position. Lane recorded seven receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Aggies.

In 2025, despite missing time due to an injury, Lane stepped up again as a reliable receiver for quarterback Jayden Maiava. Through 11 games, he recorded 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns.

While Lane does not hold a first-round projection, his height at 6-foot-4 and reliability in the red zone will make him a key target for teams in the NFL Draft.

During the combine, Lane participated in the gauntlet drill and made every catch while maintaining his speed and staying on the line.

Lane will be a player to watch on day two of the draft, and his combine performance could be just what elevates him into being a second-round pick.

USC’s High Potential Wide Receiver Room

Lemon and Lane are off to the NFL, and former USC wide receivers DJ Jordan and Prince Strachan departed through the transfer portal, which means the position group is wide open for a competition. Despite losing players, the program has several wide receivers with high potential for USC fans to look forward to.

One returning wide receiver who can make a difference in 2026 is Tanook Hines. Hines is coming off his true freshman season, showcasing his skills against TCU in the Alamo Bowl. He recorded six receptions for 163 yards, and it was an important game for him to step up without Lane or Lemon on the field.

The team also added former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson through the transfer portal. He is coming off his second season with NC State, in which he recorded 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. According to 247Sports, he committed to USC as the No. 11 receiver in the portal, and with Anderson's growth each season, he has the potential to break out on the Trojans' offense.

One of the many bright spots of the Trojans' 2026 recruiting class is the number of talented wide receivers joining the program. The team is bringing in four four-star wide receivers, per Rivals, including Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, both of whom can see the field early.

Even if not all incoming players step up as true freshmen, there is a positive outlook on the position.

