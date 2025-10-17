USC Trojans' Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane Generating NFL Draft Attention
Halfway through the season, the No. 20 USC Trojans have continued to earn national relevance after their 31-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines, making their week 8 matchup against No. 13 Notre Dame one of the most competitive of the weekend.
What comes with the dominant win is the indivudal performances that earn the attention of college football analysts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
ESPN's Mel Kiper released his big board for the 2026 NFL Draft, and he included USC's most notable wide receiver in his top 25 players, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane. Lemon was ranked No. 6 by Kiper while Lane came in at No. 24. Here is Kiper's top-10:
Kiper's Top 25
1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks quarterback
2. Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, running back
3. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers, quarterback
4. Arvell Reese, Ohio State Buckeyes, linebacker
5. Peter Woods, Clemson Tigers, defensive tackle
6. Makai Lemon, USC Trojans, wide receiver
7. Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes, safety
8. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils, wide receiver
9. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami Hurricanes, defensive end
10. Spencer Fane, Utah Utes, offensive tackle
Lemon has made his case as one of college football's most athletic and explosive receivers this season, as well as taking the Big Ten by storm in receiving yards with 682.
Whenever Lemon is on the field, he is dangerous in rushing, passing, and returning scenarios for the Trojans, making him one of the most versatile receivers on the Trojans roster.
Kipers analysis slotting Lemon at his No. 6 player, comes with his ability to make plays on the field, as well as the first receiver on his list.
“This kid is a warrior who plays with passion. I’d want Lemon on my roster,” Kiper wrote. “He snatches the ball away from his body in an attacking manner then runs with a fierce approach after the catch. He is one of my favorite players in the class.”
What Lemon thrives is in route-running, which has led to leading the Big Ten in receptions per game, averaging 7.3, and second nationally in receiving yards per game with 113.7.
On top of his athleticism, Lemon's competitive edge that makes him a receiving threat is recognized by his teammates.
"I think his ability to want it more than other people, just with the willingness to break tackle and really get it going," Lane said after the Georgia Southern game. "You don't find many people of his caliber that are able to run a 12-yard curl and then take it 74 yards to the house. So just his his God-given ability mixed with the fact that he wants it more than other people is the reason why he's so good."
With Lemon consistently climbing multiple draft boards, his numbers and tape show he is a proven first-rounder.
Ja'Kobi Lane Cracks Kiper's Top-25
Lane has been one of the Trojans most reliable receivers with Lemon, with his strength getting down the field and height earning a lot of quarterback Jayden Maiava's passes.
What makes Lane a threat against any defensive back is his ability to soar over defenders and be a receiving weapon in the red zone, which has been proven with Maiava as the starting quarterback.
Lane was slotted as Kipers' No. 24 player, right behind Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker CJ Allen and right in front of Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Tackle Kadyn Proctor.
Kiper's analysis pays way to his size against smaller cornerbacks, emphasizing his explosion and strong hands bolster his receiving game and USC offensive production.
"...Lane should stick in the first-round mix. He is a silky smooth mover with the length, explosion and strong hands to high-point the football and come down with it. Smaller cornerbacks won't be able to handle him on the outside," Kiper wrote.
While Lane has missed some time with an early season injury, Lane is back in full swing, and should expect to see both Lemon and Lane give the Notre Dame secondary a difficult time in their week 8 matchup.