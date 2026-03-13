Most Interesting Stats from USC Trojans Pro Day Official Results

The USC Trojans hosted their official Pro Day for 17 NFL Draft prospects in Los Angeles on March 12.

While seven Trojans earned invites to this year’s NFL Combine, all Trojans who declared for the Draft had a chance to showcase their skills in front of multiple NFL scouts.

Eye-Popping Numbers for Multiple USC Prospects

One stat that stood out immediately was wide receiver Makai Lemon, who finished with a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. Lemon opted out of the 40 at the NFL Combine, but he excelled at every other test and drill he partook in.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates a first down during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Trojans defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson ran his 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds. His vertical was 34.5 inches, and his broad jump was 11 feet as he proved his athleticism despite not receiving a combine invite.

Collegiate Pro Days are designed similarly to the NFL Combine, allowing draft prospects to perform many of the same drills and tests on their home turf while NFL scouts evaluate them up close. Here are the 17 USC NFL Draft prospects who participated in Pro Day.

Jay Fair, wide receiver

Bishop Fitzgerald, safety

DJ Harvey, cornerback

Sam Johnson, punter

Eric Gentry, linebacker

Ja’Kobi Lane, wide receiver

Makai Lemon, wide receiver

Anthony Lucas, defensive end

Lake McRee, tight end

DeCarlos Nicholson, cornerback

Hank Pepper, long snapper

Kamari Ramsey, safety

J’Onre Reed, offensive lineman

Jaden Richardson, wide receiver

Eli Sanders, running back

Keeshawn Silver, defensive tackle

DJ Wingfield, offensive lineman

Mason Cobb (2024), linebacker

Linebacker Eric Gentry also checked in with an 85-inch wingspan and a 4.54 40 time. The 6-foot-6, 228 pound linebacker from Philadelphia was a leader for the Trojans all season long. During the East-West Shrine Bowl, Gentry proved his talents as a backer despite his unique measurements for the position. His strength as an off-ball linebacker will allow any NFL defensive coordinator to scheme Gentry uniquely in their defenses.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (LB09) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tight end Lake McRee also jumped out with a 4.73-second time in the 40, a nod to his explosive playing style entering the NFL Draft. McRee originally grabbed attention at the NFL Combine, when his gauntlet run became a "must-see" for the tight end class. However, he notes a wild fact about his initial run.

McRee told USC Football team reporter Keely Eure that he "had never practiced a gauntlet before," and his run in Indianapolis was his very first time.

“Funny enough, I had never practiced a gauntlet before. So that was my first time doing it in Indy…At the end of the day, it's just catching a ball and something that I've done for a long time,” McRee said with a smile and a shrug today when I asked about this performance ⬇️ https://t.co/BNZ5bpcWE5 — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) March 12, 2026

Pro Day Numbers Set Up Next Generation of USC Stars

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans' Pro Day featured a slew of talented USC players who made an impact on the program for years. Now, the 2026 season sets up a new season for older Trojans to take center stage and bring success to Los Angeles.

USC's returning quarterback Jayden Maiava enters his second leading the Trojans offense into a difficult Big Ten slate. Maiava showed off his arm strength and ability to extend plays last season, but capped the season with 10 total interceptions.

Additionally, running back Waymond Jordan will be relied upon for his production in the ground game. In his first season in Los Angeles, Jordan suffered an injury that sidelined him for six to eight weeks. Now returning to the Trojans this fall, Jordan's explosiveness and speed makes for a talented running back duo alongside running back King Miller.

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