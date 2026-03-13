Most Interesting Stats from USC Trojans Pro Day Official Results
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The USC Trojans hosted their official Pro Day for 17 NFL Draft prospects in Los Angeles on March 12.
While seven Trojans earned invites to this year’s NFL Combine, all Trojans who declared for the Draft had a chance to showcase their skills in front of multiple NFL scouts.
Eye-Popping Numbers for Multiple USC Prospects
One stat that stood out immediately was wide receiver Makai Lemon, who finished with a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. Lemon opted out of the 40 at the NFL Combine, but he excelled at every other test and drill he partook in.
Trojans defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson ran his 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds. His vertical was 34.5 inches, and his broad jump was 11 feet as he proved his athleticism despite not receiving a combine invite.
Collegiate Pro Days are designed similarly to the NFL Combine, allowing draft prospects to perform many of the same drills and tests on their home turf while NFL scouts evaluate them up close. Here are the 17 USC NFL Draft prospects who participated in Pro Day.
Jay Fair, wide receiver
Bishop Fitzgerald, safety
DJ Harvey, cornerback
Sam Johnson, punter
Eric Gentry, linebacker
Ja’Kobi Lane, wide receiver
Makai Lemon, wide receiver
Anthony Lucas, defensive end
Lake McRee, tight end
DeCarlos Nicholson, cornerback
Hank Pepper, long snapper
Kamari Ramsey, safety
J’Onre Reed, offensive lineman
Jaden Richardson, wide receiver
Eli Sanders, running back
Keeshawn Silver, defensive tackle
DJ Wingfield, offensive lineman
Mason Cobb (2024), linebacker
Linebacker Eric Gentry also checked in with an 85-inch wingspan and a 4.54 40 time. The 6-foot-6, 228 pound linebacker from Philadelphia was a leader for the Trojans all season long. During the East-West Shrine Bowl, Gentry proved his talents as a backer despite his unique measurements for the position. His strength as an off-ball linebacker will allow any NFL defensive coordinator to scheme Gentry uniquely in their defenses.
Tight end Lake McRee also jumped out with a 4.73-second time in the 40, a nod to his explosive playing style entering the NFL Draft. McRee originally grabbed attention at the NFL Combine, when his gauntlet run became a "must-see" for the tight end class. However, he notes a wild fact about his initial run.
McRee told USC Football team reporter Keely Eure that he "had never practiced a gauntlet before," and his run in Indianapolis was his very first time.
Pro Day Numbers Set Up Next Generation of USC Stars
The Trojans' Pro Day featured a slew of talented USC players who made an impact on the program for years. Now, the 2026 season sets up a new season for older Trojans to take center stage and bring success to Los Angeles.
USC's returning quarterback Jayden Maiava enters his second leading the Trojans offense into a difficult Big Ten slate. Maiava showed off his arm strength and ability to extend plays last season, but capped the season with 10 total interceptions.
Additionally, running back Waymond Jordan will be relied upon for his production in the ground game. In his first season in Los Angeles, Jordan suffered an injury that sidelined him for six to eight weeks. Now returning to the Trojans this fall, Jordan's explosiveness and speed makes for a talented running back duo alongside running back King Miller.
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Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.