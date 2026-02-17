USC Trojans Recruiting Target Quentin Hale Reveals Commitment Date

Four-star wide receiver recruit Quentin Hale is down to four programs and revealed his commitment date to be Friday, Feb. 20, per Rivals. The USC Trojans are among his top programs, after making a strong push for the in-state recruit.

According to Rivals, Hale’s top four programs include LSU, Texas, USC, and Oklahoma . The Trojans will face some competition against three SEC programs, but Hale is a California native, which could give USC the edge in his recruitment.

What Quentin Hale's Commitment Would Mean for USC Trojans

Hale is the No. 51 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 wide receiver, and the No. 7 prospect from California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. If the Trojans land his commitment, that would show USC is not backing down on its efforts to improve its in-state recruiting.

USC general manager Chad Bowden was hired in 2025 and emphasized his desire not only to improve high school recruiting but also to keep the best prospects in-state.

The Trojans quickly showed their push for in-state prospects with the 2026 class. Of the 35 signees, 20 are from California.

The Trojans have already landed two California recruits from the 2027 class in wide receiver Eli Woodard and defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade. Hale’s commitment would not only prove the Trojans are continuing to build a wall around California, but it can also help USC land other in-state prospects.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are also targeting four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou and five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, both of whom are top-five California recruits, per Rivals. Seeing other top prospects commit to USC could help sway their decision.

Hale’s commitment would also be the fourth of the 2027 class, showing the program has the same momentum as with USC's No. 1-ranked 2026 class, per Rivals.

According to On3, the Trojans' 2027 class ranks No. 20 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten. The top commit thus far comes from four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington.

USC Trojans’ Wide Receiver Development Success

In addition to being the in-state program, the Trojans can land Hale due to their proven success in developing wide receivers.

USC is projected to have two wide receivers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Not only that, but Lemon is a projected first-round pick after spending all three years of his collegiate career with the Trojans.

Lemon could become the second USC wide receiver selected in the first round since Riley took over the program, with the Minnesota Vikings selecting Jordan Addison in 2023.

“I definitely want to play early and I think I can do that at USC,” Hale told Rivals. “They play freshman receivers if they’re ready and the offense is always receiver friendly.”

If Hale commits to USC, the Trojans are set to have an elite wide receiver room for years to come. Wide receiver Tanook Hines had a big Alamo Bowl performance, amid Lemon and Lane opting out, recording six receptions for 163 yards. As a rising sophomore, Hines showed off his potential and can be a key role player on offense next fall.

Former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson is a big incoming player who can make an immediate impact on offense. The incoming freshmen feature several talented wide receivers, including Ethan "Boobie" Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who can compete for playing time.

With a commitment from Hale, the four-star recruit can continue USC’s trend of producing elite wide receivers.

