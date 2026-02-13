Lincoln Riley Reveals What Kept USC's Recruiting Class Intact

The USC Trojans' incoming freshman class were not shy about their goal of bringing the program back into college football’s spotlight and winning a national championship throughout the recruiting process.

General manager Chad Bowden sold them on the vision that they were the missing piece to what is being built in Los Angeles and its something they bought into.

USC Changes Recruiting Narrative

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The foundation for the 2026 class was laid with a trio of local prospects in cornerback Brandon Lockhart, safety Madden Riordan and receiver Ja’Myron Baker, whose bond began well before they were in high school. All three committed during the fall of their sophomore years and spent the next two years actively recruiting other recruits, particularly in Southern California, to join them in Los Angeles.

“The class really started in Southern California. It was a tremendous year in this area, a lot of really great players,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley earlier this month on the Big Ten Network. “People we really thought fit our program from a cultural standpoint and then we were able to target some guys outside in some of the different states across the country and really land on some outstanding players.

“I think the biggest thing is this class just cohesively saw the opportunity not just individually but really collectively for themselves. Here at USC and the opportunity the way that the program has grown over the last few years to try and be part of the group that pushes this thing over the top. I think their desire to win, to win championships at a high level and do it at SC together, was really kinda what bonded this group from the beginning," Riley continued.

USC slowly started adding recruits in 2024 but after the arrival of Bowden and the Trojans new-look personnel department in 2025, recruiting exploded in the spring.

A wave of commitments started coming in, which included players such as five-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and tight end Mark Bowman and four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, receiver Trent Mosley and cornerback Elbert Hill.

They continued to roll well into the summer with players such as five-star edge Luke Wafle, four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, receiver Boobie Feaster, interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay and safety Peyton Dyer. Four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt put the finishing touches on the Trojans No. 1 ranked recruiting class when he flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC during the Early National Signing Period in December.

USC put an emphasis on recruiting Southern California, something they had neglected for years and predates Riley’s tenure. All while continuing to target elite prospect from across the country. The Trojans have freshman from 11 different states.

Recruiting Class Staying Intact

Running back Deshonne Redeaux looks for running room during the third quarter of Oaks Christian's 35-0 Marmonte League win over St. Bonaventure Friday night at Redell Field. | JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With USC’s rule of not allowing commits to visit other schools, they took the opportunity to grow closer as a class, becoming frequent visitors on campus in the spring and summer and then on gamedays in the fall.

Their commitment to each other but also seeing the direction USC is headed under Riley kept the class intact.

The Trojans invested more into recruiting this past cycle and set the tone for future classes. They are in a much better position with NIL collectives to compete against the best in the country. It’s a coaching staff filled with assistants that are aggressive on the trail and do a phenomenal job of building genuine relationships.

“I think it’s another example of what’s been happening here over the last three-plus years. I think it’s an example of what we’re building, it’s an example of these people all believing in this vision, believing in the direction of USC football,” Riley told On3’s JD Pickell.

Freshman Impact in the Fall

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest question with the 2026 class is how much of an impact will they make in the fall and can they help elevate USC to a level that has them in position to make the College Football Playoff.

Three names that will certainly play are Wafle, Winfield and Bowman, based on their overall skill set and need at those positions. And then at receiver, the first three names that are brought up are Dixon-Wyatt, Feaster and Mosley. There’s a strong chance that one of them ends up being a day one starter.

Southern Cal learned how important depth at running back is this past fall after a slew of injuries hit the room by the halfway point of the season. Their depth also took a hit in the portal, which means four-stars Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston are now the ones that provide it.

The No. 3 spot behind Waymond Jordan and King Miller is wide open. Redeaux and Alston will compete with redshirt freshman Riley Wormley, who appeared in three games this past season.

Hill, Lockhart and four-star safety Peyton Dyer, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and linebacker Talanoa Ili are names to keep an eye on as key reserves.

