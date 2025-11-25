Five Shocking Stats From USC's Loss To Oregon
The No. 15 USC Trojans played their final road contest against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, and fell 42-27 to eliminate any chance of a College Football Playoff appearance.
For the Trojans, the loss came from a short comeback attempt in the second half, adding hope they could top the Ducks. However, costly penalties and a weaker run game.
Even with a tough road loss, one Trojan still reached a key milestone and delivered a strong individual performance.
1. 42: Most Points Allowed By USC All Season
The Ducks' 42 points marked the most points the Trojans defense has allowed all season, the next most came from 34 points to Notre Dame and Illinois.
Within those 42 points came from Trojan costly penalties that would’ve resulted in nearly two scores less. The first instance came from an Oregon missed field goal, bouncing off the bar, but a leaping penalty from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II set up an automatic first down for the Ducks in Trojan territory.
Although there have been games where the run defense played sound, elite football, this was not one of those times. Between Oregon running backs Jordon Davison and Noah Whittington, they rushed for 179 yards against the Trojans.
Even through the air the Ducks soared, with tight end Kenyon Sadiq adding two touchdowns of his own.
What really stood out was the way cornerbacks Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher stepped up and delivered big plays. Urlacher jumped infront of a pass from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and earned his first interception as a Trojan.
“They fought. They are two fighters. They tackle the ball, they are violent, and they are contact-seekers. A couple of plays that I want back from a communication standpoint, but both of those guys, against a good offense like that, made some good plays," coach Lincoln Riley said of Urlacher and Pierce following the Oregon Loss.
2. 141 Receiving Yards, Tanook Hines' Career High
For true freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines, his career high of 141 receiving yards came against one of the Trojans most difficult opponents, a testament to Hines' development this season.
Hines has been an emerging receiver all season, stacking big plays week after week, and finally had his breakthrough game against the Ducks.
One play in particular was a double pass that started with quarterback Jayden Maiava to USC receiver Makai Lemon, who found Hines in the end zone for a touchdown.
“He played well and made a lot of big plays down the field. They gave a lot of attention to Lemon. I mean Lemon still affected the game in a lot of ways. Tanook and Ja’Kobi (Lane) both made a lot of big plays… He is a young guy who has a bright future,” Riley said.
3. Three Touchdowns: Makai Lemon
It’s no secret Lemon has been one of the best receivers in the country all year, especially being the first Power Four receiver to hit 1,000+ receiving yards this season.
Against the Ducks, Lemon’s three touchdowns were three to note. While two were receiving, Lemon clocked in a passing touchdown in a double pass trick play to Hines for six.
What makes Lemon a threat to any secondary is his ability to keep going after the catch. On top of moving the chains, Lemon’s ability to make contested catches adds another element to the offense.
Although Lemon finished the day with just 34 receiving yards, he still earned the highest wide receiver grade, per Pro Football Focus with a 90.6 grade.
4. 330, Most Passing Yards Allowed By Oregon
The Oregon Ducks reign as one of the top pass defenses in the country, allowing an average of 140 per game. Against the Trojans, Maiava’s offense passed them by. The Ducks had only allowed 215 yards to No. 2 Indiana prior the USC win.
What the college football world also knows is that Riley’s offense has been explosive all year, especially against talented pass defenses like Oregon and Iowa. Despite their loss, the Trojans still put up 330 passing yards and four passing touchdowns between Lemon, Hines and tight end Lake McRee.
Especially led by Maiava, who leads the Big Ten in passing yards with 3,184, the USC passing offense has been crucial to their success. Between Lemon and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, arguably two high round NFL Draft picks, the performance of Hines paves the way for future passing success.
5. Seven Passes Of 15 Yards Or More From Jayden Maiava
The Trojans quarterback has been a special addition to Riley’s offense this season, even with a solid, slightly shaky, start to his USC career at the end of the 2024 season.
Against the Ducks, Maiava committed a second game throwing two interceptions, the first game coming from the 34-24 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame. Although USC fell to Oregon, Maiava still threw seven passes of 15 yards or more.
Even if Maiava threw 28 of 43 and multiple turnovers, his performance was the main drive in USC's offensive success, which has been consistent nearly all season.
The Trojans now enter their final regular season game, hosting crosstown and Big Ten rival UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 29, at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.