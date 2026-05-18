Three Reasons Why Luke Wafle Can Be a Crucial Piece for USC

Heading into the 2026 season, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley must find a way to perform at an elite level so they can compete for a Big Ten title and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff. If the Trojans do want to compete at a high level, improving on the defensive side of the ball is essential.

On defense, one of the more intriguing players to watch is defensive end Luke Wafle, who is one of the top defensive recruits in the country. Here are three reasons why Wafle could become a crucial piece for USC next season.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

1. Elite Production

Without question, one of the biggest reasons that Wafle could be important for the Trojans next season is his ability to produce at an elite level in generating negative plays.

In Wafle’s senior season, he recorded 99 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 23 sacks, which showcased his ability to be impactful as a run defender but also as a pass rusher. Finding players who can be disruptive on all downs is very valuable, especially when those players come straight out of high school and can be the cornerstone of a defense for years to come.

For USC, being able to have a dominant unit up front on both sides of the ball is very important, and that is a major reason why Riley and the Trojans made the effort to land Wafle. With the addition of Wafle, USC should have a player who can consistently produce for the next couple of seasons, whether it be as a pass rusher or as a run defender.

After adding Wafle, USC may have their number one pass rusher that they can rely on when they absolutely need to get pressure on the opposing quarterback, as well as bring the quarterback down on later downs to end drives.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2. College Level Frame

Added to the production that Wafle brings, his frame is also something that could help him become a major contributor for the Trojans.

Standing at 6-6 and 265 pounds, Waffle has the size to line up all across the defensive line, but he should be a defensive end in most situations. Wafle’s frame can give him the ability to play a variety of positions on the defensive line, especially on passing downs.

With Wafle’s size, he could give defensive coordinator Gary Patterson the flexibility to line up on the inside to win with speed against guards and centers in the pass game. With the length and size that Wafle possesses, he could also hold his own in the run game and continue to be the disruptive player he was at the high school level.

In a conference like the Big Ten, having players who can provide great versatility is a huge bonus with the variety of schemes and offensive personnel that USC will have to prepare for. The value that versatility provides is exactly what Wafle brings and could be the missing piece for the Trojans to find great success as a defensive unit.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

3. USC Trojans' Rush Defense Improvement

During the 2025 season, one of the biggest areas USC struggled with was stopping the run against some of the top competition in the Big Ten. Two of the biggest examples of this were in losses to Notre Dame and Oregon, where the run game took a toll on USC and was a major reason why the Trojans lost those contests.

Last season, USC allowed 143.23 rushing yards per game, which ranked 58th in the nation and is definitely something that the Trojans must improve upon.

With the improvement that is needed in stopping the run, Waffle could be the answer the Trojans have been looking for. The biggest reason for that is his ability to be disruptive in the backfield all game long. As previously mentioned, Wafle recorded 37 tackles for loss in his senior season and showed that he could single-handedly disrupt an offense's rush attack.

If Wafle can assert himself as a key piece of the defensive line rotation for the Trojans and prove his ability to wreck opposing teams’ rush attacks, there is definitely a possibility that Wafle could be one of the more important players for USC next season.

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