California 4-Star Recruit Quentin Hale Rocks USC Trojans Gloves At College Showcase
Cathedral (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale was uncoverable at a college showcase in Southern California this week. The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher displayed smooth route running ability and natural hands and he did it wearing USC Trojans gloves.
USC extended an offer to Hale, the No. 59 overall prospect, No. 9 receiver and No. 6 player in the state of California after a visit to campus on April 3.
The 2027 prospect has picked up over a dozen offers after a productive sophomore season where he reeled in 63 receptions for 995 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games. As a freshman, the Los Angeles native caught 15 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown.
The early signing period for the 2027 class is still over 18 months away, but USC is pushing to get a head start, the same way they did for the 2026 class.
It all starts in Southern California. Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star Duvay Williams is the top-ranked cornerback and player in California for the 2027 cycle. USC has emerged as the favorites for the local defensive back in the early stages of his recruitment.
San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic four-star safety and top 50 overall prospect Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has been on the Trojans radar since picking up an offer during his freshman year. The two-way star was on campus this spring and spent time with the running backs and secondary. San Diego produced legendary USC running back Reggie Bush and linebacker Junior Seau, something Fa'alave-Johnson is keeping in mind.
Bishop Alemany (Calif.) four-star receiver Demare Dezeur was offered in late February and was on campus this spring. Dezeur is one of the fastest recruits in the country, he was clock running a 10.43 in the 100 meters and a 6.789 in the 60 meters at the Nike Indoor Nationals to set the freshman National Indoor Record.
Wilson (Calif.) four-star cornerback Evan Mack has been a fast riser this spring, the 6-foot-3 defensive back has picked up numerous offers, but the one from his hometown school on May 1 was special as the Long Beach native grew up a Trojans fan.
USC has their eyes set on a plethora of Southern California defensive backs. St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jailen Hill attended a game in the fall, before he was offered in February. Hill and his school teammate four-star cornerback Jacob Whitehead attended a spring practice last month.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star safety Myles Baker is another fast riser, picking up offers from USC, Texas, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan just in the last month.
Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Willliams was on campus for Junior Day in February and then returned in March for an-depth look at the university and personalized meetings with the defensive staff. The Trojans have targeted a pair of standout defensive backs from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) in four-star cornerbacks Juju Johnson and Donte Wright.
USC is engaged in a recruiting battle with Oregon for Inglewood (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Elija Harmon. He has visited campus a couple times this calendar year. Harmon's teammate, four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith attended Junior Day.
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie attended a spring practice in early April. Currie is a fan of the close proximity to home. The local high school has become a pipeline for USC. Four current players on the roster come from Sierra Canyon, and three-star safety Madden Riordan and receiver Ja’Myron Baker are committed to the Trojans in the 2026 cycle.
Tustin (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Jon Ioane was offered in January and attended the Trojans first day of spring practice. Oaks Christian defensive lineman Alifeleti Tuihalamaka has a brother at Notre Dame, but the Trojans has been the early favorites in his recruitment. Tuihalamaka has built a strong relationship with USC defensive ends coach Shaun Nua.
Mater Dei (Calif.) will always have plenty of blue-chip recruits and the Trojans have targeted four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang, four-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi and three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo.
Other notable targets in the area include Corona Centennial (Calif.) three-star EDGE Miles Schirmer and Servite (Calif.) three-star linebacker Isaiah Leilua.