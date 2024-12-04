USC Trojans Predicted to Flip Colorado Buffaloes Commit Alex Graham?
The USC Trojans have kept their recruiting momentum rolling despite the regular season coming to an end after the Trojans' 49-35 loss to Notre Dame.
USC has picked up a crystal ball prediction for Colorado commit Alex Graham. The four-star safety has been committed to the Buffaloes since April 26, 2024.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports gave a crystall ball prediction in favor of the Trojans on Tuesday. Trieu wrote that Graham's ball and coverage skills give him the potential to become a impactful player in the secondary at the next level.
"Ended his prep career with his best season. Has experience playing safety and cornerback and could project as a NICKEL as well. Shows instincts and ability to jump routes. Solid overall ball skills thanks in part to his receiver experience. . . . He can be a high-major impact player in the secondary and possibly as a return man," Trieu said.
USC will be tasked with replacing a large portion of their secondary in the offseason and picking up players like Graham helps ease the retooling process. The Trojans will have to replace defensive backs Akili Arnold, Jacobe Covington, John Humphrey, Jaylin Smith, Greedy Vance, and Prophet Bolden, who are all graduating and were honored on senior day vs. Notre Dame.
Not only will the Trojans have to replace all those defensive backs whose eligibility burned out, but safety Kamari Ramsey is attracting NFL interest and he too might leave when the season ends. That would mark seven defensive backs that USC would lose in the spring. It's important for the Trojans to pick up every quality defensive back they can get, whether that be through the portal or high school ranks. Graham signifies that the USC coaching staff is making the unit a priority to fill up.
If Graham ends up signing with the Trojans when it's all said and done, he would be the highest rated safety in USC's class, joinings three-star safety commit Kendarius Reddick. USC's highest-ranked defensive back recruit is four-star Trestin Castro.
USC sits with the No. 16 class currently. With the potential addition of Graham, it boosts the Trojans one spot up to the No. 15 class and would surpass Ole Miss.
Graham's decision will be one to watch as the National Early Signing Period opens.
