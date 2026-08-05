USC's Alex VanSumeren Leaning on Unique Resource Before His Final College Season

The USC Trojans could surprise the nation in 2026. Following a season in which the Trojans went 9-4 and finished No. 20 in the final AP Poll, USC is on a mission to break through and finally reach the College Football Playoff. One player expected to help the Trojans accomplish that goal is Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren.

VanSumeren joins the Trojans after a standout season at Michigan State, where he recorded 52 total tackles, including 18 solo stops and 1.5 sacks.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren celebrates after a stop against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering his final season of collegiate eligibility, VanSumeren heads into the 2026 season with added motivation as he has one last opportunity to build his NFL Draft stock.

A final season at a new program, combined with the pressure surrounding USC and one final chance to impress NFL scouts, brings plenty of expectations. Fortunately for VanSumeren, he has someone to lean on who understands what he's going through.

That person is his older brother, Ben VanSumeren, an undrafted NFL veteran and Super Bowl LIX champion whose unconventional path to the NFL has become a blueprint for Alex as he prepares for his own professional future.

"He's the best role model I could ask for," VanSumeren said on the Big Ten Network during Big Ten Media Days. "He's someone that motivates me. You know, he's got a ring, so that's something I chase."

Although their football careers have taken different paths, the VanSumeren brothers have shared many of the same experiences. Those shared experiences allow Ben to offer valuable guidance throughout Alex's journey.

Brothers Follow Similar Paths

Alex and Ben both starred at Garber High School in Essexville, Michigan, before beginning their college careers with ties to two of the state's biggest programs.

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) before game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While both brothers were initially committed to Michigan out of Garber High School, their college paths unfolded very differently. Ben actually suited up for the Wolverines for three seasons before transferring to Michigan State. Alex, on the other hand, backed off his early high school pledge to Ann Arbor before ever taking the field, signing directly with the Spartans.

The brothers were even teammates during the 2022 season at Michigan State, which gave Alex the opportunity to watch firsthand how Ben approached the game and handled adversity.

While Ben fought to find his role by transitioning from fullback to linebacker before eventually carving out a spot in the NFL, Alex battled through a season-ending injury that wiped out his 2023 campaign before returning to become one of Michigan State's most productive defensive linemen.

Ben's journey also serves as a reminder that there is more than one path to professional football. After going undrafted in 2023, he earned a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles, worked his way onto the active roster, and ultimately became a Super Bowl champion.

As Alex prepares for his own shot at the NFL, having someone who has navigated both setbacks and success provides a unique perspective.

Ben VanSumeren Helped Influence Transfer Decision

When VanSumeren entered the transfer portal, he leaned on his brother throughout the process.

Michigan State's Ben VanSumeren celebrates after sacking Indiana's Dexter Williams II during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 221119 Msu Indiana 122a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As Alex revealed at Big Ten Media Days, Ben encouraged him to make the decision that would put him in the best position to succeed, and after speaking with USC's coaching staff, Alex felt he had found the right fit.

"I would say the biggest thing is just the coaches and the people like Coach Lincoln Riley, Chad Bowden, Coach P (Gary Patterson), and the program," VanSumeren said at Big Ten Media Days. "It's a tradition-rich program. Everyone knows USC football. I couldn't turn down this opportunity to play with these teammates and with this program."

The opportunity to play for Hall of Fame defensive coach Gary Patterson was a huge factor for VanSumeren. During his 21-season tenure at TCU, Patterson’s defenses led the entire nation in total defense five times, and he sent 49 players to the NFL Draft.

"He could have stayed retired, could have kept golfing, but he came back because he loves the game and he wants to win," VanSumeren said. "He's told us many times, he didn't come back for anything but to win."

Veteran Presence Could Help USC Trojans Defense

VanSumeren arrives at USC as one of the most experienced defensive linemen on the roster after making 24 consecutive starts at Michigan State.

That experience comes at an important time for the Trojans. While USC's defense took steps forward in 2025, stopping the run consistently remained an issue, particularly in the team's four losses. In USC's four losses, opponents rushed for 193.3 yards per game at 5.12 yards per carry.

Michigan State's Alex VanSumeren, right, and Jordan Hall, left, walk to the field before the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

VanSumeren could help address that need.

For VanSumeren, though, this season represents more than just helping USC compete for a College Football Playoff berth.

It is the final chapter of his college career and one last opportunity to prove himself before the NFL Draft. Throughout that process, he'll continue leaning on someone who has already walked a difficult road and reached the sport's biggest stage.

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