USC Trojans Alumni Caleb Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Calen Bullock Attend Practice
The USC Trojans had several alumni on campus Saturday as they wrapped up their first week of spring practice, including 2022 Heisman trophy winner and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock. Both are coming off their first season in the NFL.
Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown brought his teammate, running back Jahmyr Gibbs with him to practice.
The Trojans hosted several highly touted blue-chip recruits on Saturday, headlined by Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Kodi Greene, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) four-star safety Jett Washington, Morgan Park (Ill.) four-star Nasir Rankin, Temple (Texas) four-star edge Jamarion Carlton and 2027 Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams.
Hill is one of the coveted defensive backs on the country and was making his second trip to USC this weekend. Greene committed to west coast foe Oregon last August, but the Trojans have been all-in as of late to prevent him from leaving the state of California.
Washington is working on setting up an official visit with the Trojans as he aims to announce his college decision before the start of his senior season. Rankin, a dynamic two-sport athlete has the ability to play football and basketball at the highest level. The Chicago native picked up an offer from USC in January and spent a couple of days in Los Angeles this weekend.
Dre Brown, an Illinois alumni, previously served as Director of Player Personnel for Illinois before joining the Trojans staff as the assistant general manager in January. He will play a factor in Rankin’s recruitment.
Carolton arrived in Los Angeles Friday morning before attending practice on Saturday. It was his first visit out to Los Angeles. Williams is the No. 2 ranked player in the On3 Industry Rankings. He was on campus for Junior Day in early February and is a high priority target for USC.
“I’ve been a USC fan for as long as I can remember,” Williams told On3. “The history and the tradition there are special… I watched Adoree' Jackson when he was at USC. He was electric every time he touched the ball.”
Jackson was a five-star recruit coming out of Serra (Calif.) before he signed with USC in the 2014 cycle. He became an All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2016 as the nations top defensive back. The former USC cornerback was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and is about to enter his ninth season in the pros.
With the Trojans in spring practice until the end of April, the coaching staff is no longer on the road, so all in person contact with recruits is being done with unofficial visits to campus. Having visual representations of success from alumni can help recruits envision themselves at the program.
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London made an appearance on Thursday with several top targets on campus, including Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star linebacker Shaun Scott.
Other notable names that were at USC this week include Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey was part of the stacked list of recruits on campus Saturday.