USC Trojans Hosting Blue-Chip Recruits: Elbert Hill, Kodi Greene, Jett Washington
The USC Trojans are wrapping up their first week of spring practice.
USC has hosted blue-chip recruits like Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington, Folsom (Calif.) five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star offensive lineman Samuel Utu, Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star linebacker Shaun Scott and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui among many others highly touted prospects this week already.
The Trojans will host another star-studded list of recruits for their first day in pads on Saturday. Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill makes his return trip to Los Angeles. Hill made his first visit to campus with his family in late January and was blown away by experience with USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff. The Trojans have found themselves in the mix for the five-star defensive back, who will also take an official visit in June.
USC will have a couple of more top defensive backs attending practice, including Bishop Gorman (Nev.) four-star safety Jett Williams and 2027 Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams.
Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene has been committed to Oregon since last August but the Trojans have been pushing to flip the local prospect. Greene will return for an official visit in June. Restoring their Mater Dei pipeline is a point of emphasis for USC in the 2026 cycle.
“I’m excited that this 26 class can put them back to compete for a National Championship and it would be amazing to be a part of that,” Greene told On3. “There’s been quite a bit of excitement amongst my teammates of how aggressive USC is recruiting California and how much of a priority Mater Dei is again.”
Morgan Park (Ill.) four-star Nasir Rankin will be on campus and Temple (Texas) four-star edge Jamarion Carlton is making his first trip to USC. The Texas product arrived in Los Angeles Friday morning. IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Preston Carey also made the trip out west.
USC has been hot on the recruiting trail since the turn of the calendar year. The addition of general manager Chad Bowden has changed the energy around the program and high school recruits have taken notice. The Trojans hold 16 commitments in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
"History always likes to repeat itself and that's a big reason why I came to USC," Bowden told On3. "I understand the success sustained under Pete Carroll's tenure. I know that's what we're going to be able to do here with Coach Riley at the helm.
"I look at what's been done in the past to help prepare for the future. I look at those teams and what they were able to acquire, where they were from, state, region. I look at every single detail that's been before us and that's going to help us build a team to get back to those days. We need to do that," continued Bowden.