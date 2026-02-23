USC Coach Gary Patterson Reveals Priority on Defense This Spring

Communication is key on defense. When players are on the same page and they’re talking leading up the snap, everyone plays at full speed and there are opportunities to be had.

But when communication is poor, it leaves opportunities for the offense. The USC Trojans saw it firsthand, especially early this past season, when receivers were left running wide-open because the secondary wasn’t on the same page. It was evident in their loss to Notre Dame in mid-October, when the Irish rushed for 306 yards.

The Importance of Communicating on Defense

Jul 15, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson speaks to the media during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It almost has to be annoying. But it’s what great defenses have in common, they talk, and a lot. It’s how you can help eliminate big plays and put yourself in the best possible position to be successful.

“On defense you got to be able to communicate, period, said USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

It starts with the two third-year linebackers in Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker. Defensive end Braylan Shelby enters his senior season, while defensive end Kameryn Crawford is going into his junior year. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri saw action in all 13 games, including nine starts as a sophomore this past season. Michigan State transfer defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren was a two-year starter for the Spartans.

Iowa State transfer cornerback Jontez Williams has played plenty of football in his career over the past several years and Marcelles Williams started 11 games in 2025. Christian Pierce’s status for spring is uncertain after undergoing a surgery this month but his running mate at the end of season, Kennedy Urlacher, is a rising junior. Cornerback Prophet Brown returns for his sixth year.

The point is, there are plenty of returning veterans at every level, and they have to set the standard and lead the culture shift on that side of the ball.

“Everybody has to become the quarterback. You got to be able to communicate," Patterson said. "When you do, you’re a lot more accountable because coaches can’t be on the field. So, it helps them if they work together how to fix things.”

USC has several high-octane offenses on their schedule next season, which include home matchups against Oregon and Ohio State, teams returning an abundance of offensive talent and their star quarterbacks. Games against Indiana, Penn State and Washington provide their own challenges for the Trojans defense.

Incorporating Several Concepts to Defense

Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Patterson isn’t coming in and just starting from scratch. He plans to use incorporate concepts the Trojans have done over the past two seasons because of the similarities in defenses.

But he will also use what he learned at Baylor and Texas over the past few seasons. Patterson has been a madman since he arrived in Los Angeles late last month, pretty much living in the building because of the insane amount of film he has been watching.

“What we've done is all the stuff that they did here before, we don't have to work on it as much," Patterson said. "So it's allowed us to be more multiple, because the kids already know you got one scheme that you did, and we're going to add another scheme to it. And so what happens is, you can teach them the stuff that they don't know as well a lot more, and catch them up with what they’ve already played the last two years, the older players. So for me, it's easier.“

