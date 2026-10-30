USC Trojans Who Need Bigger Roles vs. Ohio State to Avoid Transfer Portal Concerns

At 6-2, the USC Trojans are fighting multiple battles at once – keeping their playoff hopes alive, subduing the criticism and speculation surrounding coach Lincoln Riley’s job security, a staggering injury list and now the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in two days (Oct. 31). Like every game moving forward, it will be about who can rise up and give the team the slight edge to prevail.

Here are a few Trojans that need bigger roles in Week 9 for retainment sake or to avoid transfer portal concerns.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Riley Wormley (27) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense

While Ohio State’s offense will be rolling out a quarterback who will have their first career start, USC’s offense will be looking to rebound from a poor season and career low performance in Week 8. With the rain as an external factor, this game will likely be a dog fight. In situations like this, it's time to establish the run and out-tough your opponent.

Freshman Shahn Alston was the standout against Wisconsin with seven carries for 28, but now he finds himself as “questionable” on the latest injury report. With his absence looming and the little usage from fellow freshman Deshonne Redeaux, it's time to get redshirt-freshman Riley Wormley involved again.

Wormely, who has made this list more than once already, was noticeably missing against Wisconsin. His speed and ability to make plays as a receiver out of the backfield could have provided a spark that the Trojans offense desperately needed. He’s an explosive talent that has shown the ability to shift the momentum – a la Rutgers where he posted 52 rushing yards off of three touches and two total touchdowns or his 39 receiving yards versus Washington.

USC fans already witnessed former Trojan back Bryan Jackson II do some damage against his former squad – seven carries, 38 yards and a score. If Wormely’s skillset continues to be ignored, he too can find success elsewhere.

USC Trojans tight end Taniela Tupou (88) celebrates a touchdown reception with offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Besides Alston, another head-turning performance came from redshirt-freshman Taniela Tupou who led all the pass catchers with six receptions for 46 yards while scoring the lone touchdown of the evening.

Freshman Mark Bowman – who has missed three-consecutive games and carries a “questionable” designation – has been backed up by veterans Carson Tabaracci and Tucker Ashcraft. Both vets have done a solid job as blockers but have made little to no impact on the passing game. Tupou, a former three-star recruit, can change that.

At 6-3, 225 pounds, he is a big target for Jayden Maiava. His athleticism, which allows him to be put out wide, in motion and quick routes is another huge plus. His ability as a blocker has yet to be tested, but the California native can prove himself against the Buckeyes’ defensive front.

If Bowman is given the green light, he will likely be used as an extra blocker – similarly how he was used at the start of the season as he was easing back from an undisclosed injury. If not, Tabaracci and Ashcraft can fill that role while Tupou can be Maiava’s safety blanket.

Defense

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) recovers the fumble during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While they haven’t got much credit after the 24-7 loss to the Badgers, Southern Cal’s defensive front put up a good fight for three quarters – two sacks, seven tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. In the end, the offense’s inability to sustain a drive or put up points left the unit high and dry on the field. With Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart returning to full health, the front should be expected to put up a fight in the trenches and slow down OSU’s run game.

That leaves an important job to the secondary – the cornerbacks in particular. Per College Fantasy Football, star wideout Jeremiah Smith has hauled in over 40 percent of the Buckeyes’ passes in their past three games, so expect OSU’s young signal callers to be looking for Smith.

There’s also Devin McCuin, who has stepped up as the No. 2 wideout with 19 catches for 268 yards and two scores. Freshman Chris Henry Jr. – six receptions, 202 yards, two touchdowns – could do some damage vertically. Veteran Brandon Inniss, a three-level route runner, has the ability to fill in for Smith as well.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redshirt-sophomore Chasen Johnson did not see the field in Week 8 despite being the starter the first seven games of the year. A performance dropoff – coverage and run support – point towards Johnson’s inactivity, but at 6-1, 195 pounds, he is a size matchup for Smith.

In the meantime, freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill IV is expected to get his second-consecutive start. His quickness, ball skills and tenacity are his greatest strength, but he too had some consistency issues.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a twenty-nine yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Dylan Raiola (not pictured) against USC Trojans cornerback Elbert Hill IV (2) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt-sophomore Marcelles Williams has been a decent rotational piece with six total tackles while getting 18 percent of cornerback reps through seven games. His production has significantly dropped from 2025 – 41 total tackles and four pass breakups.

Redshirt-freshman RJ Sermons has all the intangibles – 6-1, 190 pounds, ran 10.30 seconds in the 100-meter in high school and impressive athleticism – but it hasn't translated to on-field production. He’s still battling for rotational snaps as well.

All this to say, four-star corners Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington are on the way and have shown the talent to be day-one players.

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