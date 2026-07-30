One Intriguing Stat Bodes Well for USC Trojans Backfield This Season

USC coach Lincoln Riley comes from the Air Raid system but no mistake about it, he wants to run the ball.

Riley's most dynamic and successful offenses, dating back to his days at Oklahoma, have been the ones that can effectively run the ball at a high rate.

Dynamic Duo in the USC Backfield

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are the only Big Ten school that return two running backs that averaged over 6.0 yards per carry last season, minimum 50 carries, in Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Heading into last season, Riley said he had his best backfield since taking over in 2022 and that was with very limited Power Four experience in the room. In 2026, there's good reason to believe it reaches new heights.

Jordan, the No. 1 JUCO running back in the 2025 class, was a big-time addition last offseason. He was an instant hit for USC. Jordan had two games where he rushed for over 150 yards in the first four weeks.

However, an ankle injury in the second quarter of the Trojans win over Michigan on Oct. 11 ended his season. In five and half games, Jordan has rushed for 576 yards on 88 carries (6.5 yards per rush) and five touchdowns.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That night, USC turned to Miller. The redshirt freshman had broken off long touchdown runs in mop up duty against Group of Five opponents earlier in the season, but when Miller took the field in the prime time matchup, the former walk-on was virtually unknown. Over the next couple of hours, Miller became a household name.

He rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and scored one touchdown. For the rest of the season, Miller powered the Trojans run game as they led the Big Ten in total offense. Miller just missed out of reaching the 1,000-yard mark, finishing the season with 972 yards on 156 carries (6.2 yards per rush) and eight touchdowns.

Jordan and Miller never shared a backfield last season but based off of what they did at different points in the season, there is a ton of excitement in Los Angeles about what the two of them will do together in 2026. Jordan is healthy and stronger, while Miller has noticeably added muscle after a full offseason under strength coach Trumain Carroll.

The two of them will have the luxury of running behind an offensive line that returns all five starters from last season. But it’s not just the returning production that makes the offensive front one of the teams biggest strengths heading into the season.

They also return several key reserves and signed highly touted freshmen, headlined by five-star offensive Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 rated player at his position according to 247Sports, and his IMG Academy roommate, guard Breck Kolojay.

Depth in Running Back Room

USC Trojans redshirt freshman running back Riley Wormley | USC Trojans on SI

Redshirt freshman Riley Wormley was able to gain valuable experience late last season as he recovered from a season-injury knee injury he suffered midway through his senior season.

Southern Cal signed two blue-chip running backs in the 2026 class in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston. The two highly touted freshmen will continue to battle Wormley in fall camp to be the No. 3 back behind Jordan and Miller.

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