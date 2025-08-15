USC Trojans To Beat Big Ten Rivals In Surprising College Football Playoff Prediction
There are mixed opinions surrounding the USC Trojans before the 2025 season begins. USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, but one analyst believes USC will not only make the College Football Playoff but beat the Oregon Ducks in the first round.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are ranked No. 7 in the preseason top-25 and are expected to be in CFP contention after winning the Big Ten title in 2024.
However, CBS Sports' Danny Kanell revealed his prediction for the CFP bracket before the regular season begins, and Kanell believes that USC will beat Oregon in the first round of the postseason. After Oregon was quickly eliminated in the Rose Bowl by Ohio State, will the Trojans hand the Ducks another early exit from the postseason?
The Trojans are scheduled to travel to Autzen Stadium to face the Ducks on Nov. 22, and Kanell's prediction has USC playing Oregon on the road again in the CFP. The first round of the upcoming CFP is scheduled for Dec. 19 and 20, meaning the two Big Ten teams would play a rematch practically a month later in Kanell's prediction.
Kanell's College Football Playoff Prediction:
Here is the full prediction from Kanell (winners in bold):
First Round
No. 9 Louisville Cardinals
No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 12 Boise State Broncos
No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 11 USC Trojans
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 11 USC Trojans
No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels
No. 2 Clemson Tigers
Semifinals
No. 1 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 2 Clemson Tigers
National Championship
No. 1 Penn State over No. 2 Clemson
The run comes to an end for USC in the quarterfinals of Kanell's prediction as the Trojans would run into Alabama. Still, Trojans fans would certainly accept a CFP appearance in the Riley era, let alone a win over a Big Ten rival in Oregon.
Kanell explained his reasoning behind picking USC as a surprise team in the postseason:
"Lincoln Riley at Big ten media days in Las Vegas, he had a quiet confidence about him. I think he's made some changes to the strength staff to try to bring some physicality and a little bit of a tougher team out there to LA. and they were really close. He said it several times last year, he said 'We're close.' No fan wants to hear close, but htey did take a Penn State to overtime, a team that was in the playoff. They did play a Notre Dame pretty tough until a couple late interceptions," said Kanell.