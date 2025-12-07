USC Trojans' Betting Odds Released For Alamo Bowl Matchup vs. TCU

The No. 16 USC Trojans will play the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio. USC enters the Alamo Bowl matchup against TCU with a 9-3 record on the season and aims to reach 10 wins for the second time in the last four years.

Betting Odds For Alamo Bowl Matchup

The Trojans open as 5.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -218, and the point total is 58.5.

The betting line is somewhat as expected for many college football fans and sports bettors, as the Trojans are a ranked team, while TCU is not. USC being a less-than-a-touchdown favorite also doesn't come as a surprise, as the Horned Frogs have the talent to make the Alamo Bowl matchup a competitive game.

Meanwhile, both teams could see NFL Draft or transfer portal decisions that impact the respective rosters for the bowl game.

USC Trojans Look To Finish Season On a High Note

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After falling just short of its goal of reaching the College Football Playoff, USC aims to finish its season with a third straight bowl victory. The Trojans beat Louisville in the Holiday Bowl in 2023 and defeated Texas A&M in the Las Vegas Bowl last season.

USC’s three losses this season all came on the road to Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 11 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 5 Oregon (Nov. 22). Self-inflicted mistakes, including penalties and turnovers were a major factor in the Trojans losing those three matchups, as they were a couple plays away from having a different result that could’ve put them in the CFP.

Thhe Alamo Bowl between USC and TCU will be the sixth meeting between the two programs, with the Horned Frogs leading the series 3-2. The Trojans and Horned Frogs last met in the 1998 Sun Bowl, in which TCU won the game 28-19.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has been spectacular for the Trojans all season, throwing for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His consistency will be key for the Trojans against TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

Top TCU Players To Watch For vs. USC

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

TCU enters the Alamo Bowl at 8-4, which includes a seventh-place finish in the Big 12, with a 5-4 conference record. The matchup against USC will be the Horned Frogs' first appearance in the Alamo Bowl since 2016, when they rallied from a 31-0 halftime deficit against the Oregon Ducks to win 47-41 in a three-overtime thriller.

The Horned Frogs have several offensive stars that will present a challenge for USC's defense in the Alamo Bowl. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover is one of those stars and has been dominant for the Horned Frogs throughout the season.

Hoover is second in the Big 12 in passing behind Baylor's Sawyer Robertson with 3,472 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The key for USC's defense will be to force Hoover and TCU's offense to stay off the field by forcing turnovers.

In all four of TCU's losses this season, Hoover has thrown two interceptions. The quarterback duel between Hoover and USC's Jayden Maiava will be an exciting matchup for college football fans to watch.

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) runs after the catch against the Baylor Bears during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Seinor wide receiver Eric McAlister is an offensive playmaker who will also challenge USC's defense as one of Hoover's top targets. McAlister leads the Horned Frogs and the Big 12 in receiving with 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 10 touchdowns.

What Would Alamo Bowl Win Mean For USC?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With high expectations entering the 2026 season and the No. 1 recruiting class coming to Los Angeles, winning the Alamo Bowl would give USC a significant boost in momentum heading into the offseason. Beating the Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl would also give Riley his second 10-plus win season at USC.

While many fans are still disappointed that the Trojans fell short of the CFP, capping off the season with a bowl win is an accomplishment that would satisfy many and end what would be a successful year in the eyes of some.

USC's Alamo Bowl matchup against TCU is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT from the Alamodome in San Antonio, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

