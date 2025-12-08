What TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Said About Playing USC, Lincoln Riley in Alamo Bowl

The No. 16 USC Trojans will face the TCU Horned Frogs in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 in San Antonio. The Trojans' matchup against the Horned Frogs will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, with TCU holding a 3-2 lead in the series since they first played in 1951.

The Alamo Bowl matchup will also feature a meeting between two former Texas Tech assistants, USC coach Lincoln Riley and TCU’s Sonny Dykes. Both Riley and Dykes held assistant coaching positions on Mike Leach’s Texas Tech coaching staff from 2003 to 2006. During Sunday’s Alamo Bowl press conference, Dykes spoke about the opportunity for TCU to play against Riley and the Trojans.

What Sonny Dykes Said

On Alamo Bowl Matchup vs. USC:

“Our fans are very excited for this opportunity to play against USC, one of the great programs in all of college football. We’re very excited about the opportunity to go to San Antonio and stay in the state of Texas,” said Dykes.

On Shared Coaching Experience With Lincoln Riley:

“Lincoln and I go way back. He’s obviously an incredible coach, been remarkably successful, and done an incredible job in developing programs, and should be a heck of a ball game. I know our guys will be excited to play in the game, and our fans will be excited to come to San Antonio,” said Dykes.

“He was one of those guys you could tell early on in his career that he was going to be very successful. Really smart, thoughtful guy, hard worker. We’ve got a strong friendship and something that goes back a long time. I’ve been really proud of his career and all the accomplishments that he’s had,” Dykes added.

On Andy Avalos' Performance As Defensive Coordinator:

“Andy’s done a tremendous job; he’s been here now two years. We’ve made huge progress defensively. He’s an incredibly hard-working guy. The defense, I think, has taken on his personality. The guys like to play together, they really like each other, they care about each other, and they play hard. I know our players are looking forward to having a chance to compete against one of the best offenses in college football. It’ll be a big challenge for us defensively, but I know Andy will get the guys ready,” said Dykes.

The Alamo Bowl matchup between the Trojans and Horned Frogs has the potential to be one of the most exciting non-CFP bowl games for college football fans, with two talented offenses facing off. USC’s Alamo Bowl matchup on Dec. 30 against TCU will kick off at 6:00 p.m. PT from the Alamodome in San Antonio with the game broadcast on ESPN.

