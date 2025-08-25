All Trojans

USC Trojans Surprising Betting Odds Vs. Missouri State Bears

The USC Trojans will open up the 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30. The USC Trojans are looking to start the season on a high note, while the Bears are entering their first year in the FBS. Betting odds for the Trojans' season opener.

Angela Miele

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans will open up the 2025 season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30. The USC Trojans are entering the season as an unranked team, ready to show the college football world what they are capable of.

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering this season with a bit more pressure, potentially being on the hot seat, but has a talented roster ready to prove doubters wrong.

USC vs. Missouri State Betting Odds

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Big Ten Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Football Makai Lemon Ja'kobi Lane Jacob Clark Ryan Beard
Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are 34.5-point favorites against the Missouri State Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -30000, and the total points is 59.5.

USC With Big Odds

Despite being unranked heading into the season, USC is kicking off 2025 as heavy favorites. USC finished the season with a 7-6 record and must turn things around this season. If the Trojans can not only win but cover the spread, USC would be kicking off the season in a much-needed way at home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Big Ten Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Football Makai Lemon Ja'kobi Lane Jacob Clark Ryan Beard
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering the season as the starter after finishing 2024, winning three of the final four games of the year for the Trojans. After a full year learning Riley’s offense, Maiava has high expectations entering the season.

USC also has two returning wide receivers who can have a breakout season, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The two were the Trojans' leading receivers in 2024, but could become one of the top duos of the position in college football.

MORE: USC Trojans' Recruiting Class Ranked: Brimming With Top In-State California Talent

MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Message To USC Fans

MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Reveals Injury Update on Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane

MORE: Matt Leinart Gets Honest About Lincoln Riley's Job Security Amid USC Trojans Decline

Despite what the record shows, USC played well in 2024, with the majority of the losses being within one score. While that shows USC’s skillset, the issue was that the team was not closing out games the way they should have. 

"We were good at some of the end of games. We had a couple of two-minute drives where we won games and two-minute stops where we won games. We obviously had some that we didn't. I didn't want to be shortsighted at it and only say we got to finish these games at the end," Riley said.

Can Missouri State Put Up A Fight

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Big Ten Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Football Makai Lemon Ja'kobi Lane Jacob Clark Ryan Beard
Missouri State Bears head coach Ryan Beard during a game against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Missouri State Bears and coach Ryan Beard are coming off of an 8-4 season, but are entering their first season in the FBS in the Conference USA.

Bears quarterback Jacob Clark chose to return to the Bears for their debut as an FBS team. He is coming off a season where he passed for 3,604 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He is a talented quarterback and should not be counted out.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Big Ten Jayden Maiava Missouri State Bears Football Makai Lemon Ja'kobi Lane Jacob Clark Ryan Beard
Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) carries the ball as he looks for an opened receiver as the Bears take on the Lindenwood Lions at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clark will have a tough task ahead, going against a tough USC defense. Whether it be the front seven or the defensive backs, USC has strong depth. The Trojans will also have defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn heading into his second season with the team, and the Trojans could have one of the most underrated defenses entering the season.

While USC is the heavy favorite, the Missouri State Bears are heading into the season with a chip on their shoulder, being counted out as a new FBS program.

The USC Trojans have the chance to establish just how dominant the team plans to be this upcoming season when they open up against Missouri State.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football