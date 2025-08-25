USC Trojans Surprising Betting Odds Vs. Missouri State Bears
The USC Trojans will open up the 2025 season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Aug. 30. The USC Trojans are entering the season as an unranked team, ready to show the college football world what they are capable of.
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering this season with a bit more pressure, potentially being on the hot seat, but has a talented roster ready to prove doubters wrong.
USC vs. Missouri State Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 34.5-point favorites against the Missouri State Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -30000, and the total points is 59.5.
USC With Big Odds
Despite being unranked heading into the season, USC is kicking off 2025 as heavy favorites. USC finished the season with a 7-6 record and must turn things around this season. If the Trojans can not only win but cover the spread, USC would be kicking off the season in a much-needed way at home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is entering the season as the starter after finishing 2024, winning three of the final four games of the year for the Trojans. After a full year learning Riley’s offense, Maiava has high expectations entering the season.
USC also has two returning wide receivers who can have a breakout season, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The two were the Trojans' leading receivers in 2024, but could become one of the top duos of the position in college football.
Despite what the record shows, USC played well in 2024, with the majority of the losses being within one score. While that shows USC’s skillset, the issue was that the team was not closing out games the way they should have.
"We were good at some of the end of games. We had a couple of two-minute drives where we won games and two-minute stops where we won games. We obviously had some that we didn't. I didn't want to be shortsighted at it and only say we got to finish these games at the end," Riley said.
Can Missouri State Put Up A Fight
The Missouri State Bears and coach Ryan Beard are coming off of an 8-4 season, but are entering their first season in the FBS in the Conference USA.
Bears quarterback Jacob Clark chose to return to the Bears for their debut as an FBS team. He is coming off a season where he passed for 3,604 yards, 26 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He is a talented quarterback and should not be counted out.
Clark will have a tough task ahead, going against a tough USC defense. Whether it be the front seven or the defensive backs, USC has strong depth. The Trojans will also have defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn heading into his second season with the team, and the Trojans could have one of the most underrated defenses entering the season.
While USC is the heavy favorite, the Missouri State Bears are heading into the season with a chip on their shoulder, being counted out as a new FBS program.
The USC Trojans have the chance to establish just how dominant the team plans to be this upcoming season when they open up against Missouri State.
