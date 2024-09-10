All Trojans

USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Rising Above Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska?

USC Trojans have had a dream start to the 2024 season. They have moved from No. 23 to No. 11 in the AP Poll. Where do they find themselves among Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State in this week's Big Ten power rankings?

Cory Pappas

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back A'Marion Peterson (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back A'Marion Peterson (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are off to a hot start in the 2024 season. Lincoln Riley's offense and D'Anton Lynn's defense have complimented each other perfectly in the Trojan's 2-0 start. Here's where they land in my Big Ten power rankings after Week Three.

No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State has dominated through their first two games against Akron and Western Michigan. The Buckeyes have looked every bit as good as their preseason AP No. 2 ranking in the country would indicate. They are going to have to prove they can do it against better teams but for now, there is no question they are the class of the Big Ten.

Next Game: 9/21 vs. Marshall

No. 2: USC Trojans

USC has had a dream start in the Big Ten. The Trojans took down the LSU Tigers to open the season and to follow that up, a 48-0 victory over Utah State. The Trojans defense led by first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has been much improved. No Big Ten team has seen their stock skyrocket as much as the Trojans through the first two games.

Next Game: 9/21 at Michigan

No. 3: Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sidelin
Sep 7, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Bowling Green Falcons at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Bowling Green 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State struggled against Bowling Green on Saturday, only winning by 7. On the bright side for the Nittany Lions, they picked up an impressive road win against West Virginia the previous week. That's good enough for them to stay in the top three.

Next Game: 9/21 vs Kent State

No. 4: Oregon Ducks

Oregon is lucky to be 2-0 right now. The Ducks fought off Idaho 24-14 and followed that up with a 37-34 win over Boise State. This team was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll and has looked anything but. The Ducks have dropped to No. 9 as of now. They have a lot of work to do heading into conference play.

Next Game: 9/14 at Oregon State

No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska is out to a quick 2-0 start after dismantling Colorado 28-10. Their defense swarmed Colorado all night. The Huskers are seeking their first bowl game appearance since 2016. Matt Rhule has got his team and fanbase believing that this can be a special year.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Northern Iowa

No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) and teammates celebrate a win ov
Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) and teammates celebrate a win over the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Illinois had a big win over No. 19 Kansas Saturday night. The Illini have been a solid team over the last three seasons under coach Bret Bielema. I’m still not sure exactly what to make of this team yet, but a top-20 win gets you a nice boost on this list. 

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Central Michigan

No. 7: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan tumbles down this list due to getting whomped at home by Texas 31-12. The defending national champions didn't play well in their opener over Fresno State either. It's a transition year for Michigan after losing coach Jim Harbaugh. Let's give them at least another week or so before we completely punt them off the top ten. Texas is a very good team, so they didn't lose to a slouch.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Arkansas

No. 8: Washington Huskies 

Washington is another team that is in a transition year after losing coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington hired former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and are off to a 2-0 start. They have beaten up Weber State and Eastern Michigan so we don't know too much about this team yet. They haven't lost yet and are coming off a national championship appearance so they are finding themselves at No. 8 on my list.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Washington State

No. 9: Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State is the only team with a Big Ten conference win. They beat Maryland on the road 27-24. It's a great start for the Jonathan Smith era after a couple of disastrous seasons in East Lansing under the old regime.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. Prairie View

No. 10: Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin has won each of their two games by 14 points. The teams they beat were Western Michigan and South Dakota. Not great teams, but they did win. They get a real test with Alabama this week.

Next Game: 9/14 vs. No. 4 Alabama

MORE: USC Trojans Building Momentum As a Playoff Contender: Focused on 'Present Moment'

MORE: USC Trojan Football: Three Instant Takeaways From 48-0 Win Over Utah State

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Utah State: Instant Analysis, Lincoln Riley's Aggressive Trojans

MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Reacts To Miller Moss TMZ Investigation

MORE: Every Time USC Football was Mentioned on College GameDay in Week 2

Published
Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football