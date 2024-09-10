USC Trojans in Big Ten Power Rankings: Rising Above Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska?
The USC Trojans are off to a hot start in the 2024 season. Lincoln Riley's offense and D'Anton Lynn's defense have complimented each other perfectly in the Trojan's 2-0 start. Here's where they land in my Big Ten power rankings after Week Three.
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State has dominated through their first two games against Akron and Western Michigan. The Buckeyes have looked every bit as good as their preseason AP No. 2 ranking in the country would indicate. They are going to have to prove they can do it against better teams but for now, there is no question they are the class of the Big Ten.
Next Game: 9/21 vs. Marshall
No. 2: USC Trojans
USC has had a dream start in the Big Ten. The Trojans took down the LSU Tigers to open the season and to follow that up, a 48-0 victory over Utah State. The Trojans defense led by first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn has been much improved. No Big Ten team has seen their stock skyrocket as much as the Trojans through the first two games.
Next Game: 9/21 at Michigan
No. 3: Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State struggled against Bowling Green on Saturday, only winning by 7. On the bright side for the Nittany Lions, they picked up an impressive road win against West Virginia the previous week. That's good enough for them to stay in the top three.
Next Game: 9/21 vs Kent State
No. 4: Oregon Ducks
Oregon is lucky to be 2-0 right now. The Ducks fought off Idaho 24-14 and followed that up with a 37-34 win over Boise State. This team was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll and has looked anything but. The Ducks have dropped to No. 9 as of now. They have a lot of work to do heading into conference play.
Next Game: 9/14 at Oregon State
No. 5: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska is out to a quick 2-0 start after dismantling Colorado 28-10. Their defense swarmed Colorado all night. The Huskers are seeking their first bowl game appearance since 2016. Matt Rhule has got his team and fanbase believing that this can be a special year.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Northern Iowa
No. 6: Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois had a big win over No. 19 Kansas Saturday night. The Illini have been a solid team over the last three seasons under coach Bret Bielema. I’m still not sure exactly what to make of this team yet, but a top-20 win gets you a nice boost on this list.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Central Michigan
No. 7: Michigan Wolverines
Michigan tumbles down this list due to getting whomped at home by Texas 31-12. The defending national champions didn't play well in their opener over Fresno State either. It's a transition year for Michigan after losing coach Jim Harbaugh. Let's give them at least another week or so before we completely punt them off the top ten. Texas is a very good team, so they didn't lose to a slouch.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Arkansas
No. 8: Washington Huskies
Washington is another team that is in a transition year after losing coach Kalen DeBoer. Washington hired former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and are off to a 2-0 start. They have beaten up Weber State and Eastern Michigan so we don't know too much about this team yet. They haven't lost yet and are coming off a national championship appearance so they are finding themselves at No. 8 on my list.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Washington State
No. 9: Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State is the only team with a Big Ten conference win. They beat Maryland on the road 27-24. It's a great start for the Jonathan Smith era after a couple of disastrous seasons in East Lansing under the old regime.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. Prairie View
No. 10: Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin has won each of their two games by 14 points. The teams they beat were Western Michigan and South Dakota. Not great teams, but they did win. They get a real test with Alabama this week.
Next Game: 9/14 vs. No. 4 Alabama
