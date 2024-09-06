How Will USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Defend Utah State QB Bryson Barnes?
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley says “he has a lot of respect” for Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes. The Trojans fell to the Utah Utes last season with Barnes as their quarterback, replacing injured starter Cameron Rising.
Now, Barnes is a Utah State Aggie, and he finds himself going back to the Los Angeles Coliseum Saturday night to play the Trojans for the second straight year.
Lincoln Riley Looks For Answers to Stop Bryson Barnes This Time Around
The USC Trojans had a difficult time defending Bryson Barnes when they faced the quarterback last season.
Before joining Utah State this year, Barnes helped lead the Utes into Los Angeles and escape with a last-second 34-32 win. Barnes was 14 for 23 passing with 235 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He added another 57 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The biggest play in the game was a Barnes' rush for 20 yards to get the Utes in position for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
After struggling on defense last year, the Trojans look to turn it around this time against Barnes. The Trojans’ defense had a great showing out of the gates in their opening win last week against the LSU Tigers, 27-20.
Lincoln Riley admitted that Utah State does run a different system than Utah, but the team has used last year's tape to prepare for Saturday's matchup.
"It's helpful anytime you’ve been on the field with a guy like (Barnes) who is a very good player," said Riley.
The Trojans can't let Barnes get out of the pocket like he did last year. First-year Trojan defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will be all over that.
Will Bryson Barnes Break Trojan Hearts Again?
Bryson Barnes started for the Utah Utes last season due to Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising missing the season with an injury. Now, Rising is back healthy with the Utes. With Barnes showing promise last year, he decided to enter the transfer portal, and now he finds himself as the starting quarterback at Utah State.
Last week, Utah State beat Robert Morris 36-14. Barnes was 11/21 passing for 198 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 88 yards on five carries, including one touchdown.
The Aggies find themselves as big underdogs against the Trojans: Riley and his team are 28-point favorites. However, it’s college football, so prepare to expect the unexpected. USC can not afford to take the foot off the gas if they want to have a comfortable win to get themselves to 2-0.
