USC Trojans Who Need Bigger Roles vs. Penn State to Avoid Transfer Questions

It's officially the midway point of the season, and the No. 19 USC Trojans are two games in of their tough conference games. Their third leg of Big Ten play will be at Penn State (Oct. 10) for their infamous White Out game.

With injuries stacking up, the Trojans’ depth is more important than ever. If these players can get bigger roles in Week 6 and the coming weeks, they may be able to cement a spot for themselves moving forward or be cast to the wayside for a team that is looking to win now.

Zacharyus Williams: Redshirt-Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) scores on a 44-yard touchdown reception against Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Brent Gordon Jr. (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman wideout Trent Mosley – Jayden Maiava’s No. 1 target – remains questionable for Week 6, and fellow sophomore Corey Simms will miss the remainder of the year due to a knee injury. Freshmen Tron Baker and Ethan Feaster have started to get more reps in the rotation but have yet to translate it into meaningful stats. Then there’s NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, who has yet to prove his investment. All this to say that this is Zacharyus Williams’ time.

In Weeks 0 and 1, Williams had a small, contributing role with six receptions for 72 yards. Then Mosley emerged as the main guy. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt became his co-star, with flashes of No. 1 potential, and tight end Mark Bowman started to get involved in the passing game.

From then on, Williams was regulated to the big-play receiver role – one reception for a 44-yard touchdown in Week 2, one reception for 27 yards in Week 3 and two receptions for 37 yards (21-yard play being the longest) in Week 4. Then he arrived in a time of need for the Trojans’ Week 5 matchup versus Washington. With Mosley out and Dixon-Wyatt having an off night, Williams popped off for 78 yards on four receptions, which led all the pass catchers.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans cornerback Isaiah Buxton (0) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Lincoln Riley and Maiava won’t have to rely solely on Williams. Sophomore Tanook Hines seems to be back at full health – five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 – and ready to play up to preseason expectations. Baker and Feaster remain solid contributors and Dixon-Wyatt has a chance to bounce back as well. Williams just needs to capitalize on this moment.

Even if Williams isn’t the leading receiver, if he can keep his big-play ability going combined with more volume catches, a spot in the receiving corps is guaranteed. If not, 2027 class members Roye Oliver III and Quentin Hale are on the way, and the 2026 class will have a very experienced year under their belt.

Freshman Peyton Dyer, Sophomore Kendarius Reddick: Defensive Backs

Tyner Academy (Tenn.) four-star cornerback and USC Trojans signee Peyton Dyer / X | @sauljerediah

The front seven came alive in Week 5, but the secondary remains a concern due to the big plays allowed and tackling at the second level. Jontez Williams and Chasen Johnson appear to have the cornerback position on lock, plus they have solid rotating pieces in Elbert Hill IV and Marcelles Williams, but the same can’t be said about the safety/nickelback room.

Senior safety Christian Pierce is the leader of the secondary, but the unit falls apart when he’s off the field. At nickelback, Alex Graham brings high football IQ, physicality and tackling but is returning from an injury, while Kennedy Urlacher is a tough, high-pursuit, backfield disruptor with problems in coverage. After these guys, the second-teamers remain unproven, which leads to Peyton Dyer and Kendarius Reddick.

Dyer, a four-star recruit from the 2026 class, was a versatile defensive back at Tyner Academy (Tenn.) and Duluth High (Ga.) In the run game, he showed excellent gap filling and delivered the boom, even to bigger ball carriers. He showed off his track speed by covering sideline-to-sideline, blitzing and bump-and-run coverage.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) runs the ball as Southern California Trojans safety Kendarius Reddick (41) defends during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reddick was also a four-star recruit coming out of high school and appeared in 11 games on special teams as a freshman for the Trojans. Also like Dyer, Reddick’s high school tape (Thomas County Central, Ga.) shows off his versatility in the secondary, ability to impact the line of scrimmage as a blitzer or open-field tackler, excellent ball-tracking skills and the athleticism to win 50-50 balls.

He recorded 191 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, six interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in four years at Thomas County, per MaxPreps.

These are all skills that Gary Patterson looks for at the nickelback and safety position. With Pierce and Prophet Brown in their final year and the possible departure of Urlacher, it's worth checking out the talents of the young bucks to ensure retention.

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