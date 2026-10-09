One Change to USC Trojans Injury Report Before Penn State
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The No. 19 USC Trojans look to build on their 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies with a signature road victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.
For the third consecutive week, the Trojans kick off in primetime on NBC. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT. It’ll be the first meeting between the Trojans and the Nittany Lions since 2024, when the then No. 4-ranked Penn State beat USC 33-30 in an overtime thriller at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
USC looks for redemption with a road win, something that’s been an ongoing struggle for coach Lincoln Riley’s teams. Wednesday’s availability report gave fans an early look at which USC players will be available in the Trojans' road clash with the Nittany Lions.
Thursday’s report saw one change for the Trojans, as linebacker Taylor "Taybo" Johnson was listed as out. Here’s a look at the latest injury report for the Trojans matchup against the Nittany Lions.
USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Report
Out
- WR Corey Simms
- S Kendarius Reddick
- LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson
- LB Roman Marchetti
- OL Kilian O’Connor
Questionable
- DT Jahkeem Stewart
- WR Trent Mosley
- WR Terrell Anderson
- TE Mark Bowman
- OL Hayden Treter
- DT Jide Abasiri
What a Win Over Penn State Would Mean For USC Trojans Season
The Trojans have goals to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in their fifth season under Riley. Those hopes will be on the line Saturday against the Nittany Lions, as a loss likely means the Trojans would need to win out to be considered for a spot in the 12-team CFP bracket.
USC still has ranked opponents remaining on the schedule, including matchups with the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 21 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28). These three games will also be crucial to the Trojans' chase for a spot in the CFP.
The Trojans' road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium is also a game USC can’t afford to overlook. Wisconsin is 4-1 and undefeated in Big Ten play, with conference wins over Penn State and Michigan State.
Defense will be key to a Trojans victory. However, how the Trojans' offense responds to a hostile environment at Penn State is also a key factor that can't be overlooked.
While he’s played well as any quarterback in the country this season, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown an interception in each of USC’s last two games against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies.
One turnover against the Nittany Lions in a back-and-forth battle is all it takes for the Trojans to fall short on the road. In six games this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 1,744 yards, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 68.6 completion rate.
The Trojans enter Saturday night’s clash with the Nittany Lions as 1.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook’s latest odds. The over/under line is also set at 54.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.