One Change to USC Trojans Injury Report Before Penn State

The No. 19 USC Trojans look to build on their 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies with a signature road victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

For the third consecutive week, the Trojans kick off in primetime on NBC. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT. It’ll be the first meeting between the Trojans and the Nittany Lions since 2024, when the then No. 4-ranked Penn State beat USC 33-30 in an overtime thriller at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC looks for redemption with a road win, something that’s been an ongoing struggle for coach Lincoln Riley’s teams. Wednesday’s availability report gave fans an early look at which USC players will be available in the Trojans' road clash with the Nittany Lions.

Thursday’s report saw one change for the Trojans, as linebacker Taylor "Taybo" Johnson was listed as out. Here’s a look at the latest injury report for the Trojans matchup against the Nittany Lions.

USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Report

Out

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

Questionable

DT Jahkeem Stewart

WR Trent Mosley

WR Terrell Anderson

TE Mark Bowman

OL Hayden Treter

DT Jide Abasiri

What a Win Over Penn State Would Mean For USC Trojans Season

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have goals to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in their fifth season under Riley. Those hopes will be on the line Saturday against the Nittany Lions, as a loss likely means the Trojans would need to win out to be considered for a spot in the 12-team CFP bracket.

USC still has ranked opponents remaining on the schedule, including matchups with the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 21 UCLA Bruins (Nov. 28). These three games will also be crucial to the Trojans' chase for a spot in the CFP.

The Trojans' road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 24 at Camp Randall Stadium is also a game USC can’t afford to overlook. Wisconsin is 4-1 and undefeated in Big Ten play, with conference wins over Penn State and Michigan State.

Defense will be key to a Trojans victory. However, how the Trojans' offense responds to a hostile environment at Penn State is also a key factor that can't be overlooked.

While he’s played well as any quarterback in the country this season, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown an interception in each of USC’s last two games against the No. 13 Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands the ball off to running back King Miller (8) against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One turnover against the Nittany Lions in a back-and-forth battle is all it takes for the Trojans to fall short on the road. In six games this season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 1,744 yards, 15 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 68.6 completion rate.

The Trojans enter Saturday night’s clash with the Nittany Lions as 1.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook’s latest odds. The over/under line is also set at 54.5 points.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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